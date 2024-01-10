'I have to play well and keep my shirt'

New Stoke City goalkeeper Daniel Iversen says he has to play well to keep the number one shirt.

The Dane joined on loan from Leicester City last week and went straight in to the starting eleven for the Potters FA Cup third round tie against Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday.

Speaking to BBC Radio Stoke for the first time since joining the club, Iversen said:

"I think my agents have been speaking to them [Stoke City] for a long time now and there was a little bit of rumour about in the summer too. But Leicester didn't want to let me go, and finally I come here now and I'm really happy to be here.

"I've been made really welcome, all of the staff and all of the club have been really welcoming to me, so I feel like it's an easy club to come in to.

"Hopefully I can play every game now, also I have to play well to keep my shirt and I will do my best for the club."

