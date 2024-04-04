Play-In Tournament has made Chicago Bulls complacent

When the Chicago Bulls completely changed up their team in 2021, they set their sights on competing. They were sick of rebuilding and brought DeMar DeRozan, Lonzo Ball, and Alex Caruso on board, all following their massive trade deadline deal with the Orlando Magic that landed them Nikola Vucevic.

At the start of the 2021-22 season, they were solid, but since Ball went down with an injury, they’ve been the definition of average. The Bulls have won just a single playoff game with their new core, and they are in danger of missing the playoffs for the second year in a row this season.

The Bulls Central YouTube channel recently discussed how the Play-In Tournament has made the Bulls okay with being average.

Because the Play-In Tournament gives relatively bad teams a chance to make the playoffs, the Bulls have been okay with being a middle-of-the-pack team for the past few seasons.

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire