'We all play together': Chuck Bailey's 4-pointer separates UE basketball vs. Bellarmine

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Chuck Bailey III Experience has arrived.

The freshman former four-star recruit has had moments of outbursts. He’s also looked like a freshman at certain moments. But when the University of Evansville men’s basketball team needed something to separate itself from Bellarmine, he stepped up.

His 3-pointer from the opposite corner of the Purple Aces’ bench with the foul gave UE a four-point lead in the second half. The Aces didn’t lose the lead, and they controlled the play from there in their 70-61 win over Bellarmine on Saturday.

“It brought more energy to the game. It shifted momentum our way, for sure,” Bailey said. “It was definitely an energy swing in the whole game, and it changed everything.”

“Aces, Aces” chants rang around Freedom Hall — “We joked a little bit on the radio making it ‘UE East,’” coach David Ragland said — and Bailey’s four-point play set the tone for the rest of the evening.

Chuck Bailey III drives to the basket against Bellarmine.

The Purple Aces have lost two games and responded to both with a win. UE lost to Missouri State and came back with a thrilling win over Northern Iowa. The Aces lost to BYU and responded with a win, albeit ugly, against Bellarmine.

Good teams rebound from losses. Good teams win ugly games.

There’s still plenty of basketball to be played before saying beyond a doubt this UE team is truly among the nation’s good teams. But the Aces are doing things good teams do. That turnaround from last season is among the nation’s best.

UE is now yet to have a losing streak this season. A year ago, the Aces were about to begin a stretch of 13 losses in 14 games.

“I think we’re learning from every game,” Ragland said. “I feel like they’ve responded in a good way, in a positive way, in a mature way. Instead of going their own separate ways, they find a way to get more connected.”

UE men's basketball: Tanner Cuff is over 1,500 miles from home. The Purple Aces gave him a family

“We’re gonna lose some games, we just don’t want to lose them in a row,” said guard Antonio Thomas, who assisted Bailey’s clinching four-pointer. “I’d rather lose by beating ourselves than letting another opponent beat us.”

Bailey has had some inconsistent stretches, but the talent and athleticism are there. His 12 points on 4-for-10 shooting wasn’t his best showing, but he’s growing and becoming more confident. He takes the coaching in. He listens to teammates.

“We have grit as a team. We’re willing to fight, no matter the circumstances,” Bailey said. “We’ve got a good team; we all play together. We can improve some things, but I feel like it just shows that we’re tough as a team.”

In Louisville, on one shot late in the second half, those lessons were on full display. He saw Garrett Tipton furiously running over to contest and thought contact may come. He got the shot up quick, absorbed the hit and heard the ferocious cheers of the bench and the traveling fans.

Bailey’s shot was one of the differences between a first losing streak and a potential momentum builder.

“I know nobody’s nervous to take those type of shots, especially Chuck (with) how good he is,” Thomas said. “In my opinion, probably the best freshman in our conference. I trust him, and I knew he was gonna knock down that shot.”

Antonio Thomas takes a shot against Bellarmine.

A pesky team road win and a breakthrough moment for the prized freshman is something UE and Ragland have wanted. Bouncing back from a loss to BYU makes it all the better. Bailey’s shot was the exclamation point at the end of the sentence, but there’s more to it than that.

This, for the first time in years, is a team. There may still be growing pains or bumps along the way, but UE has a vision. A four-point play from the Aces’ star frosh shows that.

“We have a great program, great tradition,” Ragland said. “I truly do think we’re reviving it and doing it in the best way possible.”

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Evansville Aces: Bailey's 4-point play wins it against Bellarmine