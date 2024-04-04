A’s to play in Sacramento for three seasons

The ownership group of the Sacramento Kings and the Sacramento River Cats confirmed early Thursday morning that the A’s will play in Sutter Health Park for three years ahead of the MLB team’s planned move from Oakland to Las Vegas. The deal includes an option for a fourth season.

“I’m thrilled to welcome the A’s to Sutter Health Park, where players and fans alike can enjoy a world-class baseball experience and create unforgettable memories,” said Sacramento Kings Owner and Chairman Vivek Ranadivé in a statement announcing the temporary move.

“Today marks the next chapter of professional sports in Sacramento. The passion of our fans is second to none, and this is an incredible opportunity to showcase one of the most dynamic and vibrant markets in the country.”

The announcement comes two days after the A’s met with government officials from Oakland and Alameda County about a potential extension of their lease at the Coliseum, where the team has played since the late 1960s.

A statement from A’s owner and managing partner John Fisher reads, in part, “Even with the long-standing relationship and good intentions on all sides in the negotiations with Oakland, the conditions to achieve an agreement seemed out of reach. We understand the disappointment this news brings to our fans, as this season marks our final one in Oakland. Throughout this season, we will honor and celebrate our time in Oakland, and will share additional details soon.”

The Kings ownership group also owns the River Cats, the Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants that play at Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento, near downtown Sacramento.

“We’re delighted to welcome the Oakland A’s and Major League Baseball to West Sacramento,” said Mayor Martha Guerrero. “This is a great honor, and we’re looking forward to hosting visiting MLB teams and fans from throughout the region at our beautiful ballpark along the Sacramento River.”

Sutter Health Park has a capacity of about 14,000 people, far below the average capacity of many MLB stadiums.

The A’s have not finalized plans for their move to Las Vegas in 2028, although talks between the team, the MLB and the city have been ongoing and preparations for the construction of a stadium on the Las Vegas Strip have begun.

