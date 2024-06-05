THE PLAY AT THE PLATE: Lady Maroons fall in classic against Mercer County

Jun. 3—HARRODSBURG — A 12th Region title was at stake on Friday night in a rematch from the beginning of the season between Pulaski County and Mercer County. This game, like the first, was played at Titan Field, but the Maroon faithful came out in spades to support their team. For Pulaski, this was a chance at a first regional title since 2006, for Mercer, their first-ever regional title in program history.

Unlike the first meeting between the two that saw the Titans win 10-9, runs would be much more at a premium throughout the night. After taking a three-run lead following a grand slam, it looked to be Mercer County's night. However, Pulaski, one of the youngest teams in the region, fought with all their might to make an unlikely comeback. With the game-winning run heading to home in the final inning, the throw was perfectly on time to retire the side, handing Mercer their first-ever regional title 4-3.

Pulaski couldn't do much in the first inning off senior pitcher Ashley Howard. Mercer, however, was on the opposite end of the spectrum, as freshman Jaley Bowman had a lead-off single down the right field line. A sacrifice bunt got her to second before she stole third, giving the Titans a very quick chance at a score. However, the pitching of Brooklyn Thomas stole the show, as she struck out the next two batters to get her team out of the early jam.

Rilee Ross became the first Pulaski batter to successfully reach base after a walk in the top of the second, however Howard struck out two batters in the frame to prevent any chance at a score. Senior Peyton Boyd led off the bottom of the inning with a single, but again two strikeouts from Thomas prevented a score from coming in for the Titans.

It was back to the top of the batting order for Pulaski in the third and they wasted little time to strike, as Thomas beamed a ball down the right field line for a solo home run, giving her team the 1-0 edge. That was all the Maroons could manage in their half, but the bomb gave them a little bit of momentum.

That momentum came to a screeching halt in the bottom of the third, however. A walk on sophomore Jayla Sanders and another single from Bowman gave the Titans two on with no outs. Thomas struck out two of the next three batters, but a walk loaded up the bases with now two away. A tremendous at-bat from Boyd saw her take 11 pitches before finally getting the one she wanted, as she hit a grand slam over the wall in center to flip the lead to the home team, as Mercer was now on top 4-1. Singles from seniors Hanna Beasley and Haylee Ransdell seemed to be trouble after, but the Maroons were able to get a force out at third to finally retire the side.

After Pulaski went three up and three down in the top of the fourth, Thomas seemingly found her rhythm on the mound, striking out all three batters she faced to keep the gap at three runs for the Lady Maroons.

Ross was able to strike a hit down the left field line for a single, with a walk on Maggie Gregory giving the Maroons two base runners with just one out. However, the Titans quickly retired the side with a double play. An error in the bottom of the fifth on a high hit ball from Boyd allowed her to reach second safely, but Thomas again clutched up with two more strikeouts.

Pulaski desperately needed some offense with the top of their order coming up to bat in the top of the sixth, and got just that and then some. Thomas had a massive hit to deep left-center that resulted in a lead-off double. Bella Ellis then came up to bat and absolutely crushed a ball over the wall in center that was gone as soon as it left her bat, scoring two and now putting Pulaski down by just one run at 4-3. Howard was able to recover with two strikeouts as the side was soon sat down. Thomas got two more strikeouts herself in the bottom of the inning, and it was clear that this game was heading to a stellar conclusion.

Needing just one run to tie things up in the top of the seventh, the first two batters for Pulaski lined out to suddenly bring the Maroons down to their final out. A double from Gregory put the game-winning run in scoring position with every fan in attendance, Maroon or Titan, now holding their breath with the top of the order due up for Pulaski. Avery Davis had a bloop single to shallow right field, with the runner being sent home. Controversy abounded at the plate after a perfect throw from the outfield and after a conference between the umpires, the runner was ruled out to end the game, as Mercer won their first regional title in softball program history with their 4-3 win over Pulaski.

Ellis led the way for Pulaski with two RBI's and a home run, with Thomas hitting a solo home run. Davis, Gregory and Ross also had hits in the ball game. Thomas, despite earning the loss on the mound, once again pitched a fantastic game, allowing four runs on six hits with two walks and 13 strikeouts. Mercer was led by Boyd with the grand slam.

Pulaski finishes the season with a record of 30-7. The Maroons have nothing to be ashamed about and return every single player next season. They are sure to be a contender once again to return to the regional title game.

Jacob Pratt is the Sports Editor of the Commonwealth Journal and can be reached at jpratt@somerset-kentucky.com.