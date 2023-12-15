Will they play in the Peach Bowl? Penn State football stars make decisions known ...

STATE COLLEGE — One of the Penn State football team captains said he couldn't bear not playing in the Peach Bowl.

No matter the risk of injury. Adisa Isaac, after all, does have a postseason all-star game he wants to shine in for his pro future. And there's the NFL Draft to prepare for in the spring.

This Dec. 30 bowl game in Atlanta seems to mean a lot to him and many of his teammates — maybe even more than expected. Even after the Nittany Lions, once again, lost their two biggest regular season games. Even though they missed the College Football Playoffs again.

Even though it could be a shrewd move to not expose themselves to injury while preparing for the NFL Draft in the spring. Even though the trend is for top-line players to opt-out of even the biggest bowls that aren't in the playoffs.

No matter, Isaac and other Penn State's leaders declared that they will, indeed, play against Mississippi in the Peach Bowl during Friday's bowl media day interview sessions in Beaver Stadium.

Remember, Penn State had six players opt-out of the Outback Bowl two years ago in Tampa, Florida. Last year, cornerback Joey Porter, Jr. was the only potential healthy scratch in the Rose Bowl.

So far this season, only projected early-round NFL Draft pick Chop Robinson has announced that he'll sit out the Peach Bowl.

Isaac was Penn State's defensive MVP with 7.5 sacks and 15 tackles for loss in 2023.

“I’m a captain. I feel like this was the best decision for me. I started with this team from the jump. It's something we got to finish. No matter if we didn’t go to the championship or not. I feel like its deeper than that. It’s a brotherhood here. It wouldn’t sit right for me to just leave a team, leave my brothers like that."

Fellow Nittany Lion standouts echoed Isaac's decision, expressing similar sentiments. From tight end Tyler Warren to linebacker Curtis Jacobs to center Hunter Nourzad. Senior tight end Theo Johnson had already announced his decision to play in the game before he leaves for the NFL.

Tight end Theo Johnson (84) and All-American tackle Olu Fashanu (74) will be in Atlanta for Penn State's Peach Bowl vs. Mississippi. Johnson announced that he will play in the game. Fashanu said he is still unsure, during PSU's bowl media day interviews on Dec. 15.

Penn State's most celebrated 2023 performer, All-American offensive tackle, Olu Fashanu, said he will definitely practice with his teammates and travel to Atlanta but is still unsure if he will actually play in the game. He contended that he hasn't even made up his mind about leaving for the NFL Draft — even though, for a second-straight year, he projects as a Top 10 pick.

Of course, it's unlikely that NFL-bound players will play full-game roles in the Peach Bowl. Head coach James Franklin has talked repeatedly about balancing the work load of those players in bowl practices and on game day to protect their health.

None of these players (most have at least an extra COVID season of eligibility remaining), however, announced on Friday whether they would be returning to Penn State next year.

But that's for another time. The bowl game is first priority.

“Just being able to finish out with my brothers. We started this thing," Jacobs said. "It's what I’ve seen since I’ve been here ... guys who played in bowl games and increased their stock because of it. I just feel like, me personally, it’s important to finish it out. We have a lot to play for and this could be a chance for us to win every New Year's Six bowl. We could really be a team that’s special.

"I didn’t have the best start at Penn State," Jacobs said, continuing on. "When I got here (in 2020) we were 0-5. I just wanted to do something for this team that we could hang our hats on. I feel like this season has been a big part of that: The number one defense in the country and to win every New Year's Six bowl, that’s really important for us."

Penn State will be the only program to win each of the major bowl games − the Rose, Fiesta, Orange, Sugar, Cotton and, now, the Peach.

But there still are some players who have not yet announced their Peach Bowl intentions, including star cornerback Kalen King and No. 1 receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith.

“I’m a captain," Fashanu said during Friday's interviews. "No matter what decision I make (to play in the game) I made a commitment to this team to the end of the season and the season’s still not over yet."

