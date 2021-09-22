That wretched sound you hear is me tooting my own horn, as I was not blessed with any musical talent whatsoever. It’s too bad though because music is something I really love, but I also love when my takes come together.

Of my five players to reconsider when starting in Week 2, only Kirk Cousins provided a positive contribution to rosters around fantasy land, while Saquon Barkley was RB47, Corey Davis was WR87, Mike Davis was RB30 and DeVante Parker checked in as WR54, all in half-PPR formats.

If you got Kyler Murray’d in either Week 1 or Week 2, possibly faced Derrick Henry or Aaron Jones last week, or you just need to get a win, you may have to consider making tough decisions ahead of this week’s contests. As usual, I’m not saying these are players who must remain on benches, but you should at least temper expectations if you decide to roll with them in Week 3.

Mike Evans @ Rams

With just three catches for 24 yards and no touchdowns, we saw Evans struggle in Week 1 against Trevon Diggs. The Bucs WR could meet a similar fate on Sunday against Jalen Ramsey in LA. We saw Allen Robinson stymied to a measly 6.5 half-PPR points in Week 1 courtesy of the Rams secondary, so elite wideouts are never fully matchup proof.

Sitting Evans is probably something most of you can’t stomach, but it may behoove your roster to roll with a wideout with a softer secondary on the other side of the ball.

Antonio Gibson @ Bills

Washington’s use of Gibson hasn’t exactly been what fantasy managers had hoped, but he’s taken advantage of his opportunities with 33 rushes for 159 yards plus another five receptions worth 22 yards. He has a tough task in front of him this week though, as Buffalo has been a steel trap in rushing defense thus far in 2021.

They held Najee Harris to a mere 4.9 half-PPR points in Week 1 and followed that up by stuffing Myles Gaskin to the tune of just 4.6. In this battle, we may see more J.D. McKissic than Gibson drafters would like or Washington may end up chucking the ball if it falls behind early. You may not want to sit Gibson, but you should at least give it some thought.

Washington running back Antonio Gibson could be slowed in a tough Week 3 matchup against the Bills. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

James Robinson vs. Cardinals

Those who thought they scored by drafting Robinson in the later rounds during the offseason have been let down again by the Jaguars' offense. Last year’s waiver wire darling has just 72 rushing yards through two games, with a paltry 46 receiving yards and a fumble.

With the team falling behind from week to week, Robinson may never produce as we had hoped, and this week is not one to plan for some sort of bounce back. The Cardinals have yet to allow an RB to find the end zone this season and stuffed King Derrick Henry to just 77 combined yards in Week 1.

Joe Burrow @ Steelers

The sophomore QB has proven healthy after much speculation surrounding his recovery from a torn ACL and MCL. He’s been alright fantasy-wise through two contests, but not spectacular. Sadly, this week will not be an opportunity for him to move up the ranks, as he faces one of the toughest defenses in the league in Pittsburgh. We’re looking at one of the most porous offensive lines going up against a unit that held Josh Allen to just one touchdown in Week 1.

This contest boasts the third-lowest over/under on the week at just 44 points so Vegas expects a low-scoring outcome, and with that, all the fantasy pieces fall down a peg or two. If you can find another QB to plug in like Derek Carr, Sam Darnold, or even Daniel Jones, I know it may feel gross but your roster would thank you if it could.

Henry Ruggs vs. Dolphins

We can really lump Bryan Edwards in here too, as the Miami defense features two tough cornerbacks in this AFC matchup. Despite the Raiders finding early success on offense and Ruggs busting out in Week 2 with 115 combined yards and a score, it may be more difficult to make plays happen this week for a surprisingly productive Derek Carr and his weapons. Consider both Ruggs and Edwards WR5s this week, with not much upside.

