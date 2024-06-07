I Can Play – Micky van de Ven Ready To Be Flexible For Netherlands

I Can Play – Micky van de Ven Ready To Be Flexible For Netherlands

Netherlands defender Micky van de Ven has insisted he is ready to slot in at either centre-back or left-back for coach Ronald Koeman at Euro 2024.

After his impressive first season with Tottenham Hotspur, the centre-back has earned a place in Koeman’s 2024 European Championship squad.

On Thursday, Van de Ven made his first start for the Netherlands at left-back and helped his side to a 4-0 win against Canada.

Van de Ven stated that he is ready to play in any position where Koeman needs him to and admitted that despite being a centre-back he is more than happy to play as a left-back if needed.

The Tottenham star also added he is also targeting both the centre-back and left-back role for the national team ahead of the European Championship.

When asked whether he is now targeting the left-back position in the Dutch national team, Van de Ven told Dutch broadcaster ESPN (via Voetbal International): “No, I am still targeting both positions.

“Wherever he [Koeman] needs me, I will play.

“Of course I also focus on the left back position, but I can play in both positions.”

Netherlands are set to play a game against Iceland on Monday and Van de Ven will be hoping to impress Koeman to seal place in his starting line-up for the tournament ahead.