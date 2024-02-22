When you can play with Michigan, MSU in new EA Sports College Football 25 video game

Do you want to make sure the new eras of Michigan and Michigan State football hit the ground running under new first-year head coaches?

Well, instead of nervously hoping for continued success for Michigan under Sherrone Moore or crossing your fingers Jonathan Smith is the right person to steer MSU back in the right direction, you'll be able to run those programs yourself soon enough in the newest college football video game.

After a long decade of waiting, the college football video game series will be rising from the ashes this summer and releasing a new game for the first time since the 2013 summer, though there has not been an official release date announced yet. The company released a short teaser trailer last week confirming the game was in development, though the video has since been deleted from X, confirming a full trailer in May and a summer release.

And, unlike before, you'll be able to play with actual players with their names in the game for the first time, without the extra steps of uploading a roster to the game yourself. So, if you want to guarantee Aidan Chiles is a Heisman winner his first year on campus, or run for 3,000 yards with Donovan Edwards to help Michigan win back-to-back national titles, those options will be at your disposal soon (if they choose to be in the game).

The teaser contained images of the game in development, showing how they will be including players, coaches, fans, mascots, school-specific stadiums, campuses and locker rooms, and other important parts of the college football gameday experience like marching bands and student sections. It also delivered a treat to Michigan fans, showing the Maize and Blue jerseys with a fresh National Championship patch on the jersey, honoring their 2023 title.

The EASPORTScollege account delivered another nugget on Thursday, announcing that all 134 FBS schools will be in the game, including Michigan and Michigan State. But, you can also play as the three MAC schools in the state and be able to lead Eastern Michigan, for example, to levels of glory that are unattainable on the real-life gridiron.

Why is the game coming back?

This game is possible thanks to the new Name, Image and Likeness era of college sports, allowing players to be compensated directly for their status as a college athlete in sponsorship deals.

In the first iteration of the game, players were not named directly or received any money, but the game was still created using their number and likeness (for example: Kirk Cousins at MSU would just be labeled QB #8). The use of player's likeness was challenged in court by a class-action lawsuit comprised of former players, most notably former UCLA basketball player Ed O'Bannon, that challenged NCAA's rules that prohibited players from being paid for the use of their names, images, and likeness in video games, live game broadcasts, and archival game footage, for example.

The court case led to the direct demise of the EA Sports college football series, which ceased publishing after 2013 due to conflicts with the NCAA's laws in place at the time. EA paid a settlement of $40 million at the time to compensate players for past representation and ended publishing the immensely popular video game series.

That case, along with a plethora of others waged against the NCAA in the past decade, helped lead us to the current era of college sports, where any college athlete can sign an NIL deal and be compensated. This allowed EA to get back into the college sports business, setting up deals with current college football players to be represented in the game, if they choose to do so.

How are athletes being paid?

In what is being labeled as one of the biggest, if not the biggest, NIL deal being pursued so far, EA Sports will be trying to sign over 11,000 athletes at the 134 FBS schools in the game to use their actual name and depiction in the game. According to ESPN, players will receive $600 and a copy of the video game for free as payment. Each athlete will have the option to opt into the NIL deal to be included or choose not to be in the game.

The deals will be for one year, meaning players featured throughout their career will be paid $600 annually if they continue to opt in and players who transfer will continue to be paid so long as they are on a roster. All deals will be directly negotiated between players and EA, according to ESPN. Once a player opts into the deal, EA will confirm with the school to make sure they are on the roster then put them in the game.

Individual players will not be scanned into the game for exact likeness in the first edition, but EA told ESPN they are working with schools using photos to try to accurately capture a player's likeness as much as possible. According to Matt Brown, publisher of the Extra Points newsletter, the contract will be offered to all 85 scholarship players at the 134 schools on the roster for next season.

