'Play It Forward': Golden Tate challenges ex-Olympian in table tennis and goes car shopping

Yahoo Sports Staff
Yahoo Sports



In Episode 4 of Yahoo Sports’ “Play It Forward,” viewers get a peek into the life of Giants wide receiver Golden Tate. Among the highlights:

  • He challenges former table tennis Olympian Wei Wang. And he surprisingly scores a few points.

  • The wideout gets a new Mercedes for his wife from an “exotic car trader.”

