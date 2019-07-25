'Play It Forward': Golden Tate challenges ex-Olympian in table tennis and goes car shopping
In Episode 4 of Yahoo Sports’ “Play It Forward,” viewers get a peek into the life of Giants wide receiver Golden Tate. Among the highlights:
He challenges former table tennis Olympian Wei Wang. And he surprisingly scores a few points.
Tate opens up about the day he got the call that the Detroit Lions had traded him to the Philadelphia Eagles last season.
The wideout gets a new Mercedes for his wife from an “exotic car trader.”
