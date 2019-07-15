'Play It Forward' debuts on Yahoo Sports: Seahawks' Griffin brothers go diamonds shopping for mom





Yahoo Sports kicks off its “Play It Forward” series with the Seattle Seahawks’ Shaquill Griffin and his twin brother and teammate Shaquem Griffin.

The series takes viewers into the lives of NFL players, and how they reward family, friends and teammates for their support in achieving their wildest dreams.

Seattle Seahawks twin brothers linebacker Shaquem Griffin (L) and cornerback Shaquill Griffin leave the field following a preseason game against the Colts on Aug. 9, 2018. (AP)





In Episode 1, the Griffin brothers take us on a tour of a couple of Atlanta spots, including the Georgia Aquarium. But the trip that most pertains to the spirit of giving in “Play It Forward” is a stop at the Icebox jewelry store, where the brothers go hunting for a gift for mom.

