'You play the game for feelings like that': Lady Bears' Lacy Stokes has game to remember

Up three and with time ticking down, the Lady Bears had a chance to put away the biggest game left on their regular season schedule.

Lacy Stokes had the ball. The transfer from Missouri Southern, a southwest Missouri star from Mount Vernon, was having one of the more special performances the Lady Bears had seen this season.

With 15 seconds left, all 5-foot-4 of Stokes exploded off a screen from Jade Masogayo before she split a pair of Illinois State defenders in the middle of the lane. She got an open look with her left hand, and Stokes' teammates will tell you that it's over if she gets to her left hand.

The ball bounced off the glass and went in. She pumped her arms into the air before bumping chests and knocking heads with her teammates in celebration.

A 67-62 win for Missouri State (20-7, 14-4) over Illinois State (19-9, 12-6) was sealed.

The Missouri State Lady Bears take on Illinois State at Great Southern Bank Arena on March 2, 2024.

"You play the game for feelings like that," Stokes said. "Being able to share that together and we really get each other going. That's what's so amazing about this team is that we play for each other so hard and we know everybody's going to lay it all out on the line."

Stokes finished the game with 26 points, seven assists and seven steals with six of her takeaways coming in the first half. It added to a remarkable season the fan-favorite has put together in her first year of Division I college basketball.

She did it all with a smile after crucial steals to keep her team in the game during the first half. When she got buckets to fall late, refs had to calm her down as she pumped up the Great Southern Bank Arena crowd during the team's home finale.

Her final moment came when Illinois State threw up a desperation 3 in the final seconds. With the point guard locking down her opposition, Stokes forced her to miss everything before she ran down the court giving a Jordanesque shrug to the blaring of the horn and the eruption from the crowd.

The Missouri State Lady Bears' Lacey Stokes looks back to the bench with 1.8 seconds left on the game clock as her team takes down Illinois State at Great Southern Bank Arena on March 2, 2024

"I said before she ever put a uniform on here for us that I thought with the way she plays, fans were going to love it," second-year head coach Beth Cunningham said. "I don't know how you can't watch that kid and just root for her. She lays it on the line every time she steps on the floor. I'm just so happy for her because she earned it."

Neither team led by more than six and the final 5:55 was within three until Stokes' dagger layup with 12.8 seconds left.

Stokes had eight of the Lady Bears' final 12 points. When she wasn't making the big buckets, it was either freshman Kyrah Daniels getting a layup to fall with 1:38 left to give MSU the lead for good or senior Paige Rocca knocking down a mid-range jumper with 48 seconds left to extend the lead to three.

It all added to the Lady Bears securing their seventh-consecutive 20-win season and likely a top-four spot in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament.

The Missouri State Lady Bears' Lacey Stokes drives to the basket to finish off Illinois State at Great Southern Bank Arena on March 2

"This was a big game and we really wanted to come out and prove ourselves," Kennedy Taylor said after a 12-point, 12-rebound performance. "We kept fighting. When someone did something good, everybody was cheering for them. I feel like that's what makes us so special is because we have each other's backs and are proud of each other."

Missouri State enters the final two games of its regular season with a trip to Illinois Chicago and Valparaiso on Thursday and Saturday respectively. They've won five of their last six games and are showing they can beat when they start tournament play in Moline, Illinois, on March 15.

Missouri State is believing in itself. It's hard not to with the presumptive Missouri Valley Conference Newcomer of the Year leading it at point guard.

"She's constantly wanting more," Cunningham said. "She never settles and she's constantly trying to get better along the way. She'll come out of this game not satisfied and that's what I love about her, just constantly trying to get better. I couldn't be more happy for her."

Wyatt D. Wheeler is a reporter and columnist with the Springfield News-Leader. You can contact him at 417-371-6987, by email at wwheeler@news-leader.com or X at @WyattWheeler_NL.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Missouri State Lady Bears beat Illinois State behind Lacy Stokes