Play our FREE Week 9 Atlanta Falcons Challenge

Think you know the Falcons well? Already have this week’s game against the New Orleans Saints all figured out?

Prove it! Join our new, FREE-TO-PLAY Falcons Challenge.

Answer six questions below, plus a tie breaker correctly for your chance at winning a gift card through Daily Ticket, powered by Tipico Sportsbook

Pick. Play. Win. Repeat. On Us.

You must be 21+ to enter. Terms and conditions apply, see website.

Related

Should Falcons consider signing veteran WR DeSean Jackson? Falcons TE Kyle Pitts makes PFF’s midseason all-rookie team Falcons injury report: Russell Gage says he's 'ready to roll' 2022 NFL draft order: Falcons move up after loss to Panthers Falcons vs. Saints: 13 storylines to follow in Week 9

List