Play in our FREE Week 2 Panthers Challenge
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Think you know the Carolina Panthers well? Already have this week’s game against the New Orleans Saints all figured out?
Prove it! Join our new, FREE-TO-PLAY Panthers Challenge.
Answer six questions below, plus a tie breaker correctly for your chance at winning a gift card through Daily Ticket, powered by Tipico Sportsbook.
Pick. Play. Win. Repeat. On Us.
You must be 21+ to enter. Terms and conditions apply, see website.
For additional free sports pick’em games to play, visit the game lobby at Daily Ticket.
Related
Panthers vs. Saints 2021 Week 2: Time, TV schedule and how to watch online