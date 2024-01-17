'I get to play field hockey for the country': Three locals named to U.S. Women's National Team

UXBRIDGE — Lindsey Brown was sitting inside the living room of her Boylston home Dec. 7 when the Algonquin Regional junior found out she had been selected to the U-18 Women’s National Team for field hockey.

“When I got the email, it was just me and my dad at home,” Brown, 16, said. “I remember I was running around and crying tears of joy.”

On the same day, Amelia Blood and Kendall Gilmore also received some good news: The pair of Uxbridge High sophomores were picked for the U-16 National Team.

“I just got home from school, and I remember seeing the email (and) the first thing I did was call my mom,” Blood, 15, said. “I was super excited and honored. I texted Kendall (who was at track practice) and sent her a screenshot of the roster (of) who made the team and typed out ‘OMG WE MADE THE TEAM.’

“Then we called each other and talked about it more.”

Local field hockey players Kendall Gilmore, Amelia Blood and Lindsey Brown have the opportunity of a lifetime with the national field hockey program.

Early next month, the trio of field hockey stars from Central Mass. will travel to Charlotte, North Carolina, to compete for selection to one of three US National Teams set to travel to Europe for the Four Nations Tournament this spring.

“It’s an honor to be one of the three, and obviously we’re competing for the same goal, but at the same time, we’re all supporting each other for it,” Gilmore, 15, said. “All of us making it here is really exciting because it shows all of our hard work has paid off.”

Business is Boomin’ for these three Central Mass. field hockey standouts 🏑 who were recently selected to the U.S. Women’s National Team(s). pic.twitter.com/AFrig5SXwl — Tommy Cassell (@tommycassell44) January 16, 2024

Putting Massachusetts on the map for field hockey

Blood started playing field hockey in first grade while Gilmore (third grade) and Brown (sixth) began a little later.

Despite differing journeys into field hockey, all roads now lead to North Carolina for training camp from Feb. 2-4 — with a shot to play overseas in March.

“Whether we started in first grade or third or sixth, it just shows that we’ve all put in the work,” Brown said, “and it’s all paying off now.”

Algonquin field hockey start Lindsey Brown loves wearing Red, White and Blue.

Brown and Gilmore tried out for the U-16 National Team in 2022 before being cut. But following successful falls with their respective high school squads — and a positive tryout in front of the U.S. Junior High Performance Staff in December — Brown and Gilmore, along with Blood, secured spots on the U-16 and U-18 rosters.

The three join Watertown’s Regan Driscoll and Cambridge’s Molly Nye as the only representatives from Massachusetts on the U.S. National Teams.

“It shows that Massachusetts has field hockey, and we’re good, and we’re getting better,” Brown said. “Massachusetts is getting on the radar with field hockey.”

Algonquin's Lindsey Brown winds up to shoot during the CMADA Class A Tournament last fall.

A center-midfielder and co-captain at Algonquin, Brown scored 22 goals and dished out five assists to earn Mid-Wach A all-star honors last fall.

The Northwestern University commit will enter her senior season as the fifth all-time leading scorer in Algonquin field hockey history.

Algonquin's Lindsey Brown drives up the field during last year's CMADA Tournament.

“As a coach, it is one thing to talk about dynamic skill execution with your players, but it is another to have someone who can demonstrate this,” Algonquin coach Dan Welty said. “Whether it is her hit, aerials or explosive pulls, Lindsey raises the bar for the team by showing everyone what it looks like to perform these skills at a high level.”

Over at Uxbridge, Blood and Gilmore teamed up to lead the Spartans to their third straight state championship.

From her center-midfielder position, Blood put up 21 goals and 25 assists. while Gilmore, an attacking midfielder, collected 16 goals and 12 assists. The two helped Uxbridge compile a 22-1 record and yet another prize for the trophy case at 300 Quaker Highway.

Uxbridge's Amelia Blood bears down for a shot during last year's MIAA Tournament.

“They’re just happy, hungry and humble,” Uxbridge coach Kelly Rosborough said. “... They’re special, and the situation is special, and I’m so excited for them to have this opportunity.”

From left, Uxbridge's Kendall Gilmore, Julianna Casucci and Ellie Bouchard celebrate after a goal during the Division 4 state semifinals.

Playing for the Red, White and Blue

As the trio of T&G Hometeam Super Teamers walked down a hallway last Wednesday at Uxbridge High, Brown told the pair of sophomore Spartans to visit Northwestern — where she’ll play field hockey after high school.

Whether Blood or Gilmore eventually take Brown up on that offer is still to be determined.

Uxbridge High sophomores Kendall Gilmore (left) and Amelia Blood talk about their field hockey backgrounds and what it’s like sharing the honor of being named to the U-16 Women’s National Team while getting the chance to compete for a team that will travel to Europe in March. pic.twitter.com/mhVTSuiTPA — Tommy Cassell (@tommycassell44) January 16, 2024

Uxbridge field hockey players Kendall Gilmore and Amelia Blood report to USA Field Hockey workouts early next month in Charlotte, North Carolina.

But the two will join Brown in North Carolina in a few weeks to get the chance to travel to Europe. The Uxbridge standouts will try out for the U-16 National Team that will compete in The Netherlands, while Brown hopes to make the U-18 National Team that will head to Belgium.

There’s also a possibility that all three make a mixed U-16 and U-18 squad that also travels to Belgium. Either way, the trio of field hockey standouts from Central Mass. are happy to represent their country while playing the sport they love.

Field hockey players Kendall Gilmore, Amelia Blood, and Lindsey Brown are the pride of Central Mass.

“I’m so grateful to be able to play for USA, and it’s something awesome to say to someone,” Blood said. “Being able to play for the Red, White and Blue, that’s crazy.”

Said Gilmore: “It’s really exciting and fun, especially since you get to meet a lot of new girls and make a lot of new friendships.”

“I’m so blessed,” Brown said. “I get to play field hockey for the country, and that’s really cool.”

