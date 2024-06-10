Advertisement

‘I get to play dress up everyday:' Sparks' Brink describes personal pregame style

WNBA star Cameron Brink has been making headlines for her pregame outfits. The Sparks rookie, who will also be making her Olympic debut, describes her personal style and what we can expect to see from her fashion-wise in Paris with WNBA reporter Khristina Williams.

