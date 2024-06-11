- ‘I get to play dress up everyday:' Sparks' Brink describes personal pregame styleWNBA star Cameron Brink has been making headlines for her pregame outfits. The Sparks rookie, who will also be making her Olympic debut, describes her personal style and what we can expect to see from her fashion-wise in Paris with WNBA reporter Khristina Williams. <p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/paris-2024-summer-olympics/sparks-cameron-brink-pregame-style-paris-2024-fashion/1743127/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">‘I get to play dress up everyday:' Sparks' Brink describes personal pregame style</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Bay Area</a></em>0:57Now PlayingPaused
- 'A dream come true': Team USA's Cameron Brink on surprise, honor of making 3×3 rosterSparks rookie Cameron Brink goes one-on-one with WNBA reporter Khristina Williams to discuss being named to Team USA's 3x3 women's basketball squad that will be competing at the 2024 Paris Olympics.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/paris-2024-summer-olympics/cameron-brink-talks-olympics-paris-2024-3x3-womens-basketball/567770/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">'A dream come true': Team USA's Cameron Brink on surprise, honor of making 3×3 roster</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Chicago</a></em></p>2:02Now PlayingPaused
- Breanna Stewart on format, pay structure, significance of 3×3 ‘Unrivaled' leagueNew York Liberty’s Breanna Stewart discusses ‘Unrivaled,’ the 3x3 women’s league she co-founded with WNBA star Napheesa Collier. The Olympic gold medalist breaks it all down with WNBA reporter Khristina Williams.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/news/breanna-stewart-napheesa-collier-wnba-unrivaled-league/1741579/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Breanna Stewart on format, pay structure, significance of 3×3 ‘Unrivaled' league</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Bay Area</a></em></p>1:43Now PlayingPaused
- Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese to face off in first WNBA matchup with Sky-Fever gameThe highly anticipated WNBA matchup between Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese is set for June 1. Here's a look at how the rookies have compared so far this season and will No. 3 overall pick Kamilla Cardoso make her WNBA debut?<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/news/caitlin-clark-angel-reese-wnba-sky-fever-cardoso/1740206/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese to face off in first WNBA matchup with Sky-Fever game</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Bay Area</a></em></p>1:17Now PlayingPaused
- Lacob believes Valkyries can win WNBA title within five yearsGolden State Valkyries president Jess Smith and general manager Ohemaa Nyanin join Dalton Johnson and Monte Poole on "Dubs Talk" to discuss Joe Lacob's goal for the Valkyries to win a WNBA title within five years.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/nba/golden-state-warriors/joe-lacob-valkyries-interview/1741597/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Lacob believes Valkyries can win WNBA title within five years</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Bay Area</a></em></p>1:22Now PlayingPaused
- Best sneakers, outfits, moments from Celtics' Game 2 win vs. MavsThe Celtics took a 2-0 NBA Finals series lead over the Mavericks with a 105-98 win. Here’s a look at the best sneakers, pregame outfits and moments from Game 2 Sunday.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/news/best-moments-celtics-mavericks-2024-nba-finals-game-2/1743029/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Best sneakers, outfits, moments from Celtics' Game 2 win vs. Mavs</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Bay Area</a></em></p>1:07Now PlayingPaused
- Sandy Brondello, Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones on the Liberty's win over previously undefeated SunPlaying without injured point guard Courtney Vandersloot and having to face the undefeated Connecticut Sun on the road, the Liberty used a big fourth quarter to hand the Sun their first loss of the season 82-75. Head coach Sandy Brondello says Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones led the way, combining for 46 points to help pull off the big win.11:59Now PlayingPaused
- Adam Silver teases possible NBA expansion citiesNBA Commissioner Adam Silver joins Celtics Pregame Live to discuss possible expansion cities and the future of the NBA<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com/nba/boston-celtics/celtics-videos/adam-silver-teases-possible-nba-expansion-cities/619851/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Adam Silver teases possible NBA expansion cities</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Boston</a></em></p>2:18Now PlayingPaused
- Dan Hurley says no to Lakers, will stay at UConnUniversity of Connecticut men’s basketball head coach Dan Hurley says he will remain with the Huskies.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/nba/dan-hurley-uconn-lakers/1743071/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Dan Hurley says no to Lakers, will stay at UConn</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Bay Area</a></em></p>0:43Now PlayingPaused
‘I get to play dress up everyday:' Sparks' Brink describes personal pregame style
WNBA star Cameron Brink has been making headlines for her pregame outfits. The Sparks rookie, who will also be making her Olympic debut, describes her personal style and what we can expect to see from her fashion-wise in Paris with WNBA reporter Khristina Williams.
‘I get to play dress up everyday:' Sparks' Brink describes personal pregame style originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area