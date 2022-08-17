Like his play, Devin Bush’s latest comments are a swing and a miss

Not every guy is savy when it comes to dealing with the media. Especially when it comes to uncomfortable questions. But if you are Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush, you should have been more ready for this one.

After training camp practice on Tuesday, Bush was asked if he felt like this year was make-or-break season and if it was his last chance. To which Bush offered about the most tone-deaf reply he could.

“Like as a Steeler,” Bush asked? “I mean, it’s a business. I’ll still be in the NFL, so we’ll see.”

Yes, I’m sure as a bare minimum, Bush will be playing in the NFL somewhere next season. But if his play doesn’t improve, it won’t be with the team that traded up for him and it won’t be for the kind of contract he likely envisions.

Bush’s entire career has been trending downward since his rookie season. An ACL tear cost him all but five games in 2020 and hampered him all of 2021. How Bush plays this season is going to have a huge impact on his longterm future in the NFL whether he wants to admit that or not.

List

Steelers announce first round of training camp roster cuts

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire