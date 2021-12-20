Play design, not analytics, doomed Ravens’ two-point attempt vs. Packers

You’ve undoubtedly heard more about analytics in the NFL over the last week than you’d prefer. Following Chargers head coach Brandon Staley trying to convert fourth down after fourth down last Thursday, converting two of five attempts in a 34-28 overtime loss to the Chiefs, everybody on both sides of the argument were loaded for bear. Either old-school football cavemen didn’t understand the analytical argument in favor of going for it on fourth down, or new-school nerds weren’t up with the realities of the game.

It has been tiresome, no matter which side you’re on. And on Sunday night against the Packers, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh was going to extend the debate with the decision to try a two-point conversion with backup quarterback Tyler Huntley. Baltimore was down 31-30 with 42 seconds left after scoring two unanswered touchdowns in the last five minutes of the game. They could have kicked the extra point and headed to overtime, or they could have tried to win it right there.

We all know what happened.

Defense comes up BIG! 💪 The two-point try is NO GOOD!#GBvsBAL | #GoPackGo 📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/1yqbLzZ3XG — Green Bay Packers (@packers) December 20, 2021

Huntley rolled to his right, tried to hit tight end Mark Andrews at the end of the end zone, and the Packers prevailed. It was the second time in three games that Harbaugh had tried a late two-point attempt, and it was the second time his team was unable to convert. That led to losses to the Packers last night, and to the Steelers in a 20-19 heartbreaker in Week 13.

Harbaugh was unapologetic after the fact.

"Trying to win the game right there." Coach Harbaugh on the decision to go for two: pic.twitter.com/EXKK5sNtmO — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 20, 2021

“Yes, we were just trying to go get the win right there,” Harbaugh said about trying to steal the win from the Packers in regulation, as opposed to giving Aaron Rodgers another shot. “In overtime… I think our chances of winning right there were a little bit higher than in overtime, maybe, if you calculate it out. I felt good about it. I thought we had a good play. Again, they made a really good play. I have to give that safety a lot of credit for getting out there and tipping that ball.”

Harbaugh wasn’t wrong about the decision, per se. The problem was the failed play call.

Huntley was better from the pocket -- as a passer and as a runner.

(Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports)

Huntley completed 28 of 40 passes for 215 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions, adding 13 rushing attempts for 73 yards and two more touchdowns. And by an overwhelming margin, Huntley’s best plays came when he could stay in the pocket to scan the entire field, look at the whole defense, and make plays from there.

This was true of Huntley’s two touchdown passes to Andrews.

TOUCHDOWN, @Mandrews_81 ❗️❗️ And with that, Mark hits over 1,000 yards on the season❗️❗️

Tune in on FOX! pic.twitter.com/V16H1Nq5q0 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 19, 2021

ANOTHER ONE FOR @Mandrews_81 ❗️❗️

Tune in on FOX! pic.twitter.com/K9AyH7uNN2 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 19, 2021

It was also true of Huntley on the two touchdown runs that put his team back in the game after a 31-17 early fourth-quarter deficit.

SNOOP D. O. DOUBLE G. Tune in on FOX! pic.twitter.com/bDeU53kERN — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 20, 2021

AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH tune in on FOX! pic.twitter.com/N5kepKrj1F — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 20, 2021

Sprinting right needlessly reduced Huntley's options.

(Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports)

When you have a backup quarterback who can read the entire field, you want to avail yourself of that advantage. Huntley had already proven that he could. But in rolling Hunley to his right on the crucial play, Huntley’s coaches basically reduced his options to Andrews and nothing else. The Packers were aware of this, too.

“If I were on that sideline, absolutely,” Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said after the game. “I absolutely would have. That’s what I anticipated. That’s what we anticipated as a coaching staff that they were going to go for two if they were to score. We talked about it prior to them scoring. And sure enough, they did it. I thought there for a second, when they took the timeout that they were trying to burn our last timeout so that we had no timeouts if they were to kick it. I thought they might run their PAT unit on to the field but they didn’t. Thankfully our defense found a key stop. I think [safety Darnell] Savage got a piece of that ball, in that corner of the end zone and made a great play.”

Savage did, but he was helped by Huntley’s limited view. On the play, Andrews was lined up wide as Huntley’s first option. There were no other targets to Huntley’s front side as he rolled right. No other receivers to alter the defensive plan with other possible combinations. Because Huntley rolled to his right, it was Andrews or bust, and the Packers could load their coverage appropriately.

On the back side of the play, Huntley would have had two more options in receiver Marquise Brown in the slot, and Rashod Bateman out wide. Brown got free of safety Adrian Amos by taking a sharp initial cut on his crossing route, but Huntley never saw him, because Huntley was already physically past the point where he could have. That likely would have been a successful conversion had Huntley been in or around the pocket to see Brown. Huntley said after the game that he never saw Brown get free.

“Yes, he had space for a moment,” Huntley said of Andrews in the play design. “The defense, they just did a good job of just going down, and they just made a good play right there. I’ll be able to explain more when I watch the film. But yes, they made a good play. That’s a good team.”

When Huntley watches the film, he will undoubtedly wonder what might have been.

The Ravens will keep doing this, and they aren't necessarily wrong.

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Last night, the Ravens became the first team in NFL history to try two-point conversions in multiple games in a season when trailing by one point in the fourth quarter. They failed to convert either opportunity, they have now lost three straight games by a total of four points, and if the season were to end today, they would be the eighth seed in the AFC — on the outside looking in from a postseason perspective.

That doesn’t mean that the Ravens were wrong — it means that the decisions weren’t successful. And if you want to dive into the reasons why, as opposed to railing against, or stanning for, analytics, that’s the more revealing method. Process and outcome are two entirely different things.

Not to mention the fact that these decisions aren’t all about analytics, as Harbaugh concluded after the game.

“It’s mostly gut. The numbers are the numbers, but the numbers aren’t perfect. I can tell you this; I’ve shot a lot of holes in the numbers with the numbers guys. The numbers are never going to be perfect. They don’t take everything into account, so you just make a decision. The numbers are part of it, but the numbers aren’t the main decision.”

The main flaw in this decision was the play design, and that’s something Harbaugh and his team will just have to live with.

