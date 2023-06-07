Who will play for Cincinnati vs. Dayton in Friday's new all-star football game format?

Anderson's Griffin Scalf is the top QB for the Cincinnati team in the SWOFCA All-Star Game

The Southwest Ohio Football Coaches Association (SWOFCA) football all-star game will have a new twist this year.

Instead of Cincinnati players facing other, East vs. West, they will all be on one team this time. They will face players representing the Miami Valley Football Coaches Association (MVFCA), which are schools in and around Dayton.

Kickoff will be 7:30 p.m. Friday at Princeton High School. Tickets are $8 and may be purchased from SWOFCA all-star team players, digitally through a Venmo option or at the gate prior to kickoff.

Proceeds from the game will benefit the SWOFCA & MVFCA Scholarship Fund. MVFCA & SWOFCA continue to provide opportunities for male and female athletes

BSN & White Allen Chevrolet are sponsors of the event.

Tyler Williams of Taft will be the head coach for the Cincinnati team. His assistants are Scott Cook (Little Miami), JeSean Godfrey (Colerain), Mark Hafner (Summit Country Day), Juan Lewis (Milford), Eric Price (Gamble), Brandon Schon (Northwest), Chris Stewart (Madeira), Joey Woods (Taylor) and Keilan Woods (Winton Woods).

As of Wednesday, 59 players from 35 different Cincinnati-area schools will be on the team, though changes are expected heading into the game on Friday.

Who are the top offensive players in the all-star game?

Even with the change in format, players from schools of all sizes will be together on one team.

Griffin Scalf of Anderson is the top quarterback expected to play. He finished a record-setting career with the Raptors by throwing for 4,637 yards and 36 touchdowns.

Omar Beckley of Western Hills and Brayden Everitt of Lebanon are also listed at QB on the roster.

They have a wide variety of decorated receiving targets.

Taft's Johnny Cotton and McNicholas's Ben BoBo (6) will be in the all-star game.

Ben Bobo of McNicholas caught 57 passes for 876 yards and five touchdowns last year.

Max Autry of Madeira was the leading receiver in the Cincinnati Hills League with 42 catches for 801 yards and 13 touchdowns. Autry was first-team all-CHL And all-district. He also rushed for 803 yards and 12 TDs.

Will Bradley of Loveland had 43 catches for 450 yards and eight TDs. Daven Gibson of Clark Montessori, also a top track athlete, had 28 catches for 647 yards (23 yards per catch) and 10 TDs. Jaleel Engleman of Hughes, a second-team all-district selection, had 474 receiving yards and nine scores.

The SWOFCA team has weapons at running back, too. Kendall Luckett, a first-team all-CHL and first-team all-district pick from Deer Park, rushed for 1,107 yards and 12 TDs.

James Minor III, a Winton Woods senior who backed up one of the state’s top running backs in Trey Cornist, chipped in 661 yards and seven scores as the No. 2 back.

Ty Snyder of McNicholas rushed for 763 yards and 13 TDs, and Lamond Chambers of Middletown rushed for 725 and five TDs.

Fairfield’s Dalton Davis and Mt. Healthy’s Kaleb Sherrer were first-team all-district on the offensive line. Roger Bacon’s Bradyn Schmidt and Lebanon’s Jacob Langston were second team.

Deer Park's Kendall Luckett will be one of the top running backs in the SWOFCA All-Star Game.

Who are Southwest Ohio's top defensive players in the game?

The defense is led by several first-team all-district players in their divisions.

Ross linebacker Bryan Bastin was first-team all-district and the defensive player of the year in the Southwest Ohio Conference. He led the league with 153 tackles, seven sacks and 15.5 tackles for loss.

New Richmond linebacker Jack Moore was first-team all-district and the defensive player of the year in the Southern Buckeye Athletic & Academic Conference-American. He led the league with 171 tackles and two sacks, plus four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and two interceptions.

Ronald Cutts of Taft was first-team all-district with 92 tackles, seven sacks, 12 tackles for loss and three interceptions as he helped the Senators to the regional finals in Division IV.

Elder players Bradley Hoernschemeyer (14) and defensive lineman Samari Freeman (7) will be on the all-star team.

Middletown’s Ronan Casanova led the Middies with 95 tackles and also had 6.5 sacks.

Jake Rhodes of La Salle had 40 tackles. Elder defensive lineman Samari Freeman was first team as was Edgewood’s Evan Swartz and MVCA’s Ethan Geiger.

Loveland’s Ethan Freeland, Clark’s Isaiah Smart and Colerain’s Nathan Frey were second-team all-district selections.

Who will play for Southwest Ohio?

Here is the current roster as of 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Aiken: Markiez Watts; Anderson: Griffin Scalf; Batavia: Keith Bell; Bethel-Tate: Korbin Dearing, Caleb Lanigan; Cincinnati Country Day: Titan McMullen, Graham Sorg; Clark Montessori: Daven Gibson, Isaiah Smart; Colerain: Jamier Carpenter, Donovan Dillingham, Nathan Frey; Deer Park: Kendall Luckett; Edgewood: Evan Swartz; Elder: Samari Freeman, Bradley Hoernschemeyer; Fairfield: Dalton Davis, Isaiah Glover, Ki’Arran Love; Goshen: Nick Bucksath, Tyler Kilgore; Hughes: Jaleel Engleman, Malekhi Price; Kings: Justin Berg, Cody Powell; La Salle: Timiko Jackson, Mason Luensman, Jake Rhodes; Lebanon: Brayden Everitt, Jacob Langston; Loveland: Will Bradley, Ethan Freeland; Madeira: Max Autry; McNicholas: Ben Bobo, Ty Snyder; Miami Valley Christian: Ethan Geiger; Middletown: Ronan Casanova, Lemond Chambers; Milford: Scott Arnold; Mt. Healthy: Kaleb Sherrer; New Richmond: Billy Foster, Jack Moore; Oak Hills: Kyle Toon; Roger Bacon: Bradyn Schmidt; Ross: Bryan Bastin; St. Bernard-Elmwood Place: Keyon Wilson; Taft: Ronald Cutts; Taylor: Tony Kuhr; Turpin: Clark Helgason, Cody Hurst; Western Hills: Omar Beckley, Dejuan Blackshear, Derell Davis; Williamsburg: Trystan Gries; Winton Woods: Javion Bostic, Lance Byndon, Johnny Cotton, James Minor III; Wyoming: Terrance Gragston.

