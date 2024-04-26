[Getty Images]

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino says it is "a problem" if he has to motivate the players for the remainder of the season.

The Blues' lost their last chance for silverware this season in their late defeat by Manchester City in the FA Cup on Saturday and could not bounce back in their midweek Premier League match against Arsenal, where they were thumped 5-0 at the Emirates.

The Blues still have the opportunity to qualify for European competition, however, sitting three points off Newcastle United in seventh and six points off Manchester United in sixth, but with a game in hand on both sides.

"We think that we are responsible to motivate players, why? It's difficult to accept. If you play for Chelsea that motivation is there, even if you play in a friendly," Pochettino said.

"If you don't have motivation it is difficult. If you ask me that we need to motivate players for the next game, then we have a problem.

"I don't believe that is the problem - the problem is to have the capacity to perform. We can't give them the excuses not to perform, but at the same time we are people, we are not a machine and with some circumstances you lose the reference of those things a little bit."

Despite suffering yet another injury blow with midfielder Enzo Fernandez out for the remainder of the season, Pochettino will be hoping the side can put those difficulties behind them when they face fourth-placed Aston Villa on Saturday.

"We are here to help them be focused. There is still six games to play and they are important six games," he added.

"Our responsibility is to make sure they perform at their best. We don't say it is only a few weeks and then holidays. No, it is important to me and it is important to them to finish in a strong way."