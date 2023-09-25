Is play calling to blame for Indiana football’s offensive woes? Here’s what Tom Allen said

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana football coach Tom Allen and his staff didn’t get much sleep over the weekend after a 29-27 overtime win over Akron.

Akron’s failed two-point conversion at the end of the fourth overtime came at 11:35 p.m. nearly four hours after kickoff.

While players' meetings were pushed back for Sunday, the coaches arrived at the football offices in Memorial Stadium bright and early to diagnose what went wrong particularly for an offense that is struggling to find the end zone.

Allen offered a blunt assessment of the group from the podium during his weekly press conference on Monday.

“What we did wasn't effective and wasn't good enough, especially down there in the score zone,” Allen said. “So, to me, that's about being able to score points. And that, right now, is something we're not doing at a high enough level.”

Indiana is averaging 21.8 points per game (tied for No. 103 out of 133 FBS teams) and 337.5 total yards (No. 103 out of 133 FBS teams). The Hoosiers haven’t scored an offensive touchdown in 10 of the 16 quarters they have played and have only scored touchdowns on 6 of their 11 trips inside the 25-yard line.

Fans have directed much of their frustration at offensive coordinator Walt Bell, who was hired to replace Nick Sheridan after the 2021 season.

Indiana made marginal improvements in Bell’s first year, but haven’t built on those through the first four games this year.

Is Bell’s play calling to blame for this year’s disappointing results? Allen offered a pretty even-handed response while making it clear there’s plenty of blame to go around.

“We're not scoring the points we need to score, without question,” Allen said. “To me, we've got to do a better job of that. That's everything. It's play-calling. It's technique. It's the scheme adjustments. It's everything we need to do to be able to maximize our guys and help us get the ball in the end zone.”

“At the end of the day, we're performance-based assessment, and we've got to perform as players and as coaches. So the goal is to get the ball in the end zone offensively so we can win football games.”

The focus now is working through some of the issues holding Indiana’s offense back — the lack of a run game is at the top of Allen’s list — to be most consistent absent the normal growing pains a team playing a redshirt quarterback will face.

Allen said the team has already taken one step in the right direction with how players responded during a film review session on Sunday.

“You could just see as the meeting progressed just the change — the positive change of — in look in the eye and the mindset because you kind of — it was not the kind of game that you wanted it to be,” Allen said. “..So really was very encouraged by the way the meeting finished and the look in our guys' eyes.''

Michael Niziolek is the Indiana beat reporter for The Bloomington Herald-Times. You can follow him on Twitter @michaelniziolek and read all his coverage by clicking here.

