Play calling among questions for Florida football following Kentucky loss

LEXINGTON, Ky. --- Florida football coach Billy Napier took accountability for UF's lackluster performance in Saturday's 33-14 loss at Kentucky.

"Ultimately that's my job, to have this football team ready to play and I'm going to take ownership of that because I know what we're capable of," Napier said. "I do believe that we had a good week and we're in the right frame of mind but when you put the ball down, we didn't execute. We weren't ready."

The Florida Gators were outgained 398-313 in total yards and 329-69 in rushing yards, showing an alarming lack of physicality on defense in making tackles and shedding blockers.

"When you’re the defense, you are the defender, the aggressor in that situation," Florida linebacker Shemar James said. "So it kind of hurts me to my heart and it hurts the guys that I play behind and in front of, to know that we were out-physicaled today by Kentucy."

On offense, Florida sputtered on third and fourth down, going a combined 5 of 16 on third and fourth down conversions.

"There’s frustration," Florida quarterback Graham Mertz said. "There’s a bunch of we could have done better for each other that we’re going to have on the whole flight back and then we’re going to watch the film and it’s all about our approach.”

Here are three questions for Florida following the Kentucky loss:

Is UF football head coach Billy Napier being too conservative with his play-calling?

At times, the Gators ran into eight and nine-man fronts, and some of the run calls on third down in the second half were head-scratchers. Florida dropped to last in the SEC in scoring offense (25.0 ppg) and third down conversions (32.7 pct) following the loss.

"I remember them all," Napier said of the play calls. "I think between possessions we know what happened. I think sometimes you’ve gotta remain objective. No different than how we evaluate everything we do. What caused the issues in the game? Is it, sometimes it may be design, sometimes it’s communication, sometimes it’s an undisciplined penalty, sometimes it’s fundamentals and technique. I think there’s lots of things that contribute to when you don’t have success in this game."

Can the Florida Gators defense get its mojo back?

The Gators didn't do much well in surrendering a season-high 33 points to Kentucky, The Wildcats dictated the game with 329 yards in 9.1 yards per carry. Kentucky running back Ray Davis, the focal point of UF's defensive scouting report, rushed for 280 yards, becoming just the eighth running back in history to rush for 200 or more yards against UF.

It's back to the drawing board for Florida defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong who had guided UF's defense to fifth in the country in fewest yards allowed before the Kentucky debacle.

"It makes us hungry to know that we let up a performance like this," James said. "This is just going to put a fire in our heart to come and practice and work even harder. And just taking pride in being a great defense that you guys are familiar with."

When will Florida football force its next turnover?

The Gators had a chance to get back in the game in the second quarter, but cornerback Jason Marshall dropped a potential interception that could have been returned for a pick six. Overall, Florida has just one turnover in five games this season and ranks last in the SEC in turnover margin (-4).

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: 3 questions for Florida Gators football following loss to UK Wildcats