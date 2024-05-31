‘I would like to play in the biggest competitions, at the best clubs’ – Bryan Mbeumo ready to leave Brentford amid Liverpool & Newcastle interest

‘I would like to play in the biggest competitions, at the best clubs’ – Bryan Mbeumo ready to leave Brentford amid Liverpool & Newcastle interest

According to a report from L’Équipe, Bryan Mbeumo (24) is attracting interest from Premier League sides Newcastle United and Liverpool.

Mbeumo, who came through the ranks at ESTAC Troyes before joining Brentford back in 2019 for a €6m fee, has established himself as one of the more consistent goalscorers in the Premier League. His consistency over the course of the past three seasons in particular have impressed, enough to elicit the interest of Newcastle and Liverpool.

Mbeumo open to Brentford departure this summer

The Cameroon international (11 caps, two goals) is aware that he is at a turning point in his career this summer. He has spent five years with the Bees and with just two years remaining on his deal, the time may have come to try a new challenge, as he told L’Équipe.

“I have spent five years at Brentford, at a club that has allowed me to grow and pass a milestone but yes, I would like to play in the biggest competitions, at the best clubs. It is tantalising to see some big clubs interested in me. We will see,” said Mbeumo. After helping the club survive in the Premier League last season, the time may now have come for him to make the next step in his career.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle