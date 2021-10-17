Play between Tennessee and Ole Miss halted as fans throw debris on Neyland Stadium field

A fun night at Neyland Stadium ended in a shameful display by Tennessee football fans late in the game against No. 14 Ole Miss on Saturday.

Tennessee fans littered the Neyland Stadium field with debris for several minutes following an Ole Miss defensive stop with 54 seconds to play.

It was ruled that Jacob Warren was a yard short of the first down marker on a fourth-and-24 play, and the ruling stood on replay. After the replay announcement, assorted trash and other debris was tossed onto the field for a lengthy period.

Tennessee's own cheerleaders left the field for the final minute to avoid the debris, as did the Tennessee band, while Ole Miss stepped onto the field to create space between the team and the stands. Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin was hit with a golf ball. Play on the field was stopped for at least 15 minutes, and a forfeit warning was issued inside of Neyland Stadium.

One of the biggest embarrassments I’ve ever seen in college football https://t.co/88ZXR1SQka pic.twitter.com/V1ohRJZ1ch — Pick Six Previews (@PickSixPreviews) October 17, 2021

Tennessee cheerleaders shielding themselves from water bottles pic.twitter.com/K0Veh94HUC — gifdsports (@gifdsports) October 17, 2021

Play resumed after 18 minutes of interruption, as Tennessee still had enough timeouts to force a stop and get the ball back with seconds remaining.

"For the few fans, what transpired at the end – was disappointing," Tennessee coach Josh Heupel said after the game. "I know that was very few of our crowd members."

Trash litters the sidelines after it was ruled that Jacob Warren was a yard short of the first down marker on a fourth-and-24 play during the game between Tennessee and Ole Miss.

On social media and on the SEC Network broadcast, the Neyland Stadium atmosphere was hailed as one of the best scenes in college football this year.

But that will not be the headline on Sunday morning.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Tennessee fans throw trash on field vs. Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss