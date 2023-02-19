'We can play with the best in this league’: Desmond Cambridge Jr. after ASU tops Utah in Tempe
Arizona State student-athlete Desmond Cambridge Jr. joins Pac-12 Networks' Jordan Kent and Eddie House following the Sun Devils' victory over Utah on Saturday, Feb. 18 in Tempe.