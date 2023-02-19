'We can play with the best in this league’: Desmond Cambridge Jr. after ASU tops Utah in Tempe

AFP

A career-best five-wicket performance by Indian opening bowler Renuka Thakur was not enough to stop England's march towards the semi-finals of the Women's T20 World Cup at St George's Park in Gqeberha on Saturday.Thakur took wickets in each of her three overs in the powerplay and claimed two more in the final over of the innings to finish with five for 15 in seamer-friendly conditions.