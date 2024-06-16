'Play Ball Weekend:' Brewers players, alumni join kids in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Brewers celebrated Major League Baseball's "Play Ball Weekend" initiative on Saturday, June 15.

Players Brandon Woodruff and Blake Perkins, along with alumni Jerry Augustine, Bill Castro, Jim Gantner and Vinny Rottino, welcomed hundreds of kids from around the state to Baran Park on Milwaukee's south side.

"Coach was rolling baseballs to us, and we had to grab them and toss and roll it back to them and run around cones to get back into line," said participant Gannon Morgan.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The free event encouraged kids to participate in baseball and softball activities. Participants ages 5-12 rotated through five stations:

Home run derby

Agility

Fielding pop-ups and grounders

Running the bases

Bat and ball game

Through Play Ball Weekend, all 30 MLB teams worked to connect with kids and "share the love of the game." This was the seventh year the Brewers hosted Play Ball Weekend.

Mayor Cavalier Johnson and County Executive David Crowley were on hand as well.