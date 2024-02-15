Play 60 Super Kid: Super Bowl LVIII 'NFL Slimetime'
NFL Play 60 Super Kid Brandon Torquato shares his experience at Super Bowl LVIII on "NFL Slimetime".
NFL Play 60 Super Kid Brandon Torquato shares his experience at Super Bowl LVIII on "NFL Slimetime".
After Aiyuk's comments, the wideout was discussed in Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch's end-of-season news conference.
The Chiefs’ overtime win against the 49ers in the Super Bowl on Sunday night averaged more than 123 million viewers, which set a new American record.
The Chiefs are in good shape heading into the offseason.
Valentine's Day is also for football lovers.
The 49ers are looking for their first title in nearly 30 years. The Chiefs are looking for dynasty status.
Patrick Mahomes posted 333 passing yards and led the Chiefs in rushing in the Super Bowl.
Toney hasn't played in a game since Dec. 17 against the Patriots.
The 49ers are a small favorite over the Chiefs in the Super Bowl.
Yahoo Sports has been covering the Super Bowl on the ground and from afar the past week. Here's your hub for everything Big Game.
Who will score first? Will a Super Bowl record be set? What will the final score be? You can bet on all of that ahead of Sunday's game.
Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas has plenty of storylines.
Which star will help swing the Super Bowl in his team's favor?
Since a great rookie year, Chase Young's career stalled a bit.
The two favorites to reach the end zone first are Christian McCaffrey and Isiah Pacheco.
The 49ers aren't getting a lot of betting support yet for Super Bowl LVIII.
The 49ers are still favored in Super Bowl LVIII.
The Chiefs are just one of three teams since 2005 to win a Super Bowl wearing non-white jerseys.
The 49ers will now take on the Chiefs in the Super Bowl after their NFC championship win.
Everything you need to know injury-wise for NFL championship weekend.
Winners will be revealed during the NFL Honors show on Feb. 8, three days before Super Bowl LVIII.