How a play with 2020 Bucs helped Chiefs’ Justin Watson’s 41-yard touchdown happen

There was a lot that went into Kansas City Chiefs WR Justin Watson’s touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2.

First, Watson felt lucky to even be playing in the game. He was listed on the injury report this week with a chest injury and praised Chiefs athletic trainer Tiffany Morton for getting him right to play. Second, Mecole Hardman had left the field of play temporarily with an ankle injury. Watson wasn’t even supposed to be on the field for that play.

There was also something else to it.

“We talked about that route in the receiver room – I wanted that route,” Watson said. “Never want to see one of our receivers go down but (I) just want to give them the confidence that if they do have to take a play off the field that I am going to come in and do my job.”

Why did Watson want that specific route and why were they talking about it in the receiver room? Over 700 days ago, Watson was a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They played the Chargers in Week 4. Watson was targeted four times by Tom Brady and on an unfortunate play, he noticed a tendency of the Chargers’ corners.

“Two years ago, I played the Chargers, and they were sitting on my out routes – sitting on my out routes,” Watson said. “In that game, I wanted to run a double move – out and up – and it didn’t get done and they ended up taking (an out route) for a pick-six.”

Former @BYUfootball star Michael Davis with his 3rd career interception, and first pick-6 for the Chargers today against Tom Brady and the Bucs. pic.twitter.com/0ad8zhsyPo — Dana Greene (@dana_greene) October 4, 2020

With the opportunity to play the Chargers again, Watson suddenly had his shot at redemption and he didn’t intend to miss. Even with a different coaching staff in Los Angeles, he saw the same look and knew that the corners would be biting on those out routes. It was the perfect time to unleash the double move.

“So that’s a play that I have thought about a lot over the last two years and I saw the same look – the same type of defense,” Watson explained. “I just knew how to run it to win and Pat (Mahomes) threw a great ball obviously a great result.”

Interestingly, it wasn’t the only game-changing play that came from knowing the Chargers’ tendencies. As Watson said, there’s a lot of work that goes into these moments. From studying film to getting the timing down with your quarterback.

“There’s been a lot – a lot — of work from Texas with Pat (Mahomes) from the offseason to go in and make that catch,” he said. “I’m just glad to see the work show.”

