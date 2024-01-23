Plattsburgh State sees streak grow to five

Jan. 23—PLATTSBURGH — In three games against Buffalo State this season the #3 Plattsburgh State women's hockey team averaged six goals a game.

It's even more impressive when you consider the fact they didn't allow a goal in those three games.

After suffering an early January loss to Oswego, the Cardinals have won five games in a row averaging just over five goals a game. In that stretch they've only allowed .6 goals a game.

Julia Masotta credits it to everyone buying into the process.

"We're almost into February, almost in the homestretch of our season," she said. "I think we're very fortunate here. We have fantastic coaches, and we're just trusting their process.

"Everybody's buying in, we're moving the puck well and we're all kind of bonding. You know, when you're here for so long without classes, you kind of just start to form bonds and everybody buys into the system and that's what's making us successful. So that's a credit to our coaching staff and (everyone) individually."

Friday's contest saw Plattsburgh State tie their season high in goals scored at seven and it was also goalkeeper Chloe Lewis' first career shutout.

Saturday was a more dominant game in which the Cards controlled every facet of the game en route to a 5-0 victory.

PSU (14-2-1,11-1-0) has a quick turnaround as they face #6 Middlebury College (8-2-3, 5-1-2) today, as a makeup date from a game originally scheduled Jan 9.

FRIDAY

While the score was 7-0 and the Cards matched their season high in goals scored, the game was a lot closer than the final shows.

The game was evenly played as Plattsburgh only had a 10 shot on goal advantage, 40-30.

But, the Cardinals hit where it mattered most, making the most of their chances. They were led by Masotta and Zsofia Pazmandi as the pair scored two goals each.

"I think definitely my linemates and the defenseman, everybody on the ice helped," Masotta said. "It's obviously a team effort. They made it easy on me tonight.

I was one who tapped in for our line tonight but that's a huge credit to Ciara (Wall) and Bridgett (Orr). You know, Maddie (Norton), Kendall (Wasik) and all the other defenseman that were out there during our shifts."

The goaling output also saw the first Cardinal goals from Molly Riggi and Ella Fesette.

Fesette attributed the scoring output to the chemistry that's building between lines and the team itself.

"I think it takes starting in practice on Monday just getting the chemistry working for the weekend," she said. "And I think we work in lines all week. So we already are creating chemistry each day.

"I think that helps when coming into play on the weekend."

SATURDAY

Saturday was just downright domination by Plattsburgh State. In every facet of the game they controlled the puck.

"From start to finish I thought we did a great job controlling the play and controlling the puck," head coach Kevin Houle said. "A lot different than last night.

"Obviously a 7-0 game last night doesn't really indicate the game. As they were in that game for a while. Tonight was a different story. I just thought, start to finish we put together a good game."

While Friday showed an even output in shot differential, it was another story in the third matchup of the season. The Cardinals held a 61-13 advantage in shots on goal as they gave Buffalo State little to no chance in the game.

Five different Cards scored in the game with Emma McLean opening the scoring in the first period.

The second period had the other four goals as they were scored within six minutes of each other. Mattie Norton, Emily Kasprzak, Mae Olshansky and Taya Balfour each notched a goal in the scorebook.

It could've ended in 1-0 as Plattsburgh State didn't allow many pucks to get to goalie Lilla Nease.

"Last night they had quality opportunities to score and today they didn't," Houle said. "We controlled the play and had the puck all the time. Lots of shots and lots of quality plays. It was a lot of great effort."

—

SATUARDAY

Plattsburgh State 7, Buffalo State 0

BSU 0 0 0 — 0

PSU 1 2 4 — 7

First Period- 1, PSU, Masotta PP (Norton, Wasik) 15:41

Second Period- 2, PSU, Pazmandi (Boric, Forsyth) 6:05. 3, PSU, Pazmandi (Boric, Forsyth) 14:06.

Third Period- 4, PSU, Wall (Orr, Masotta) :25. 5, PSU, Riggi (Wasik, Mattaliano) 7:31. 6, PSU, Fesette (McLean, Urban) 11:17. 7, PSU, Masotta (Wall, Thompson) 15:39.

Shots on goal- Plattsburgh State, 40-30

Saves- Auge, BSU, 33. Lewis, PSU, 30.

—

SATURDAY

Plattsburgh State 5, Buffalo State 0

BSU 0 0 0 — 0

PSU 1 4 0 — 5

First Period- 1, PSU, McLean (Boric, Orr) 17:48.

Second Period- 2, PSU, Norton (Wasik, Pazmandi) 9:50. 3, PSU, Kasprzak (Boric, Pazmandi) 10:47. 4, PSU, Olshansky (Thompson, Urban) 13:15. 5, PSU, Balfour (Masotta, Orr) 15:15

Shots- Plattsburgh State, 61-13

Saves- Kingston, BSU, 55. Nease, PSU, 13.