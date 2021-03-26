Plattsburgh State men's lacrosse to showcase different style in 2021

Mar. 26—PLATTSBURGH — While the Plattsburgh State men's lacrosse team will have plenty of things to adjust for the upcoming COVID-19-truncated season, first-year head coach Andrew Hauk is excited that the team's work ethic was not one of them.

"Like any coach will tell you, in the pandemic, it's just been a whirlwind," Hauk said. "I didn't really have to worry about changing the culture or anything; the guys know what to expect and know how to play for the name on the front of the jersey."

The 41-man roster was a "bit of a drop off" from usual roster size, according to Hauk, who added that the junior- and senior-heavy team is all-in for the campaign.

"The 41 guys we have are extremely invested," Hauk said. "They wouldn't be a part of the team if they weren't with all of the protocols we have to go through (this season)."

The Cardinals went 2-2 in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, and among the returners for this year's team is the leading scorer from those four games, junior attackman Dilon Smith.

Joining Smith is eight other seniors and 12 juniors.

While there will be a lot of familiar faces, the style of play will be very fresh, according to Hauk, with the team moving away from the more conservative style of the program's past.

"With the previous coaching staff, we played a very grind-it-out type of game where we would win 7-5, whereas we're flipping the script here where we want to play an up-tempo, very run-and-gun style of lacrosse where we win games 15-13," Hauk said. "It's been an adjustment, but guys are excited because it means more guys will get an opportunity to see the field and contribute."

CONFERENCE SCHEDULE

Plattsburgh has six regular season conference games within the "East Region" of the SUNYAC as a part of the new, split-conference schedule that is aiming to cut down on travel and overnight stays during road trips.

Story continues

The Cardinals will play games against Oneonta, Potsdam and New Paltz, starting the season with a matchup at SUNY New Paltz at 4 p.m. Friday after receiving No. 1 honors for the SUNYAC's East Division in the conference's preseason poll.

While Hauk was happy for the recognition, he knows there's a lot left to prove.

"We're grateful to be ranked at the top, but a preseason poll is just a preseason poll," Hauk said. "Every year there's always a dark horse in our conference that comes out of nowhere and grabs a spot."

While preparation game-to-game will largely remain the same, Hauk said, the smaller pool of competition will likely lead to better familiarity of opponents.

An added difficulty for the year will be the strict safety protocols for road trips, an aspect that Hauk views as a big deciding x-factor for teams this season.

"The teams that are going to have the most success are going to be the teams that don't let those things affect how they practice and play in games," Hauk said. "If we just take things in stride and deal with the adversity as it comes, then we'll be in good shape for the year."

On top of the conference schedule, Hauk is hoping to get in four non-conference games, with some already scheduled.

"I don't care if we're playing in early January, or this year our first game will be March 26; before the first game, everyone's excited," Hauk said. "I'm excited to see what kind of product we can put on the field; After the first game, we get the jitters out and we can kind of evaluate where we are as a team."

Email Ben Watson:

bwatson@pressrepublican.

Twitter: @BenWatsonPR