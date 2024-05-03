Plattsburg senior Isaia Howard signs to Drake University; will join Ben McCollum

May 2—The city of Plattsburg, Missouri, and surrounding areas have come accustomed to hearing the name Isaia Howard, as the senior has cemented a legendary athletic career, especially on the basketball court.

On Thursday in front of family, friends and the Plattsburg community, Howard shared where his new athletic career will take place, and he's following a few familiar names. The 6-foot-4,180-pound shooting guard has quite the resume, including being a three-time All-State player and 2023's Class 2 Player of the Year.

As mentioned, the shooting guard originally caught the attention of the Bison, where he briefly committed, before realizing there was a better fit at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa.

"The whole recruiting process is crazy from the jump, you know," said Howard. "Going to Drake means I'm closer to my family, so being close to my family, it means a lot to me."

Instead of being eight hours away from family in Fargo, North Dakota, Howard will be two and a half hours away from home. The senior will be following former Northwest Missouri State coach Ben McCollum, including three Bearcats who decided to transfer with their head coach.

Averaging 34.4 points, 13.2 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 5.6 steals per game, the shooting guard is excited to take his talents out of Class 2, and put them to the test against some bigger competition.

"I'm excited to compete," Howard said. "You know, this is the highest level I'll play as of right now, so just playing at the highest level I can."

The resume, skill-set and production helped the Tigers to a 25-6 record and reach the quarterfinals of the state tournament this winter, while bringing positive exposure to the entire Plattsburg program.

"He means everything to everyone here, and that's all the way down from a kindergartner, all the way to an elderly," Plattsburg coach Twydell Love Jr. said. "I mean, it just shows the character of this kid, you know, the support system, he's meant so much to this community."

Drake University has been a top name in the Missouri Valley Conference the last handful of years, as former Bulldog coach Darian DeVries, who led the Bulldogs to three NCAA Tournament appearances in the past four seasons and a share of the Missouri Valley regular-season title in 2019.

This, with other factors, made the decision easier for Howard.

"You know, success," Howard said. "The campus was nice, I like the campus a lot. Good education there, so that's always a plus and then, like I said, it's closer to family."

Howard mentioned the Bulldog program would be getting a hard nosed competitor, who will do the dirty work.The senior's drive to win, mixed with his talent, made this signing that more deserving.

"He's earned everything that he's received, and I'm just so happy for him, you know, to be able to have a choice, you know, in this day in recruiting," Love Jr. said. "Just happy that he's able to go on and play at a next level."

Calvin Silvers can be reached at calvin.silvers@newspressnow.com.