Platte-Geddes boys, Burke girls capture team victories at Platte-Geddes Relays

Apr. 21—PLATTE, S.D. — It was a banner day for the Platte-Geddes track and field team on home turf.

The Black Panthers hosted several area teams and competed at the Platte-Geddes Relays on Saturday, April 20, at Platte-Geddes High School. P-G scored the team victory on the boys side with 162 points, while the Burke girls took home the team win with 147 points ahead of the Black Panthers (113 points).

For the boys, Platte-Geddes won eight total events on the day, with Skyler Hanten winning twice in the 100 meters (personal-best 11.59 seconds) and the 200-meter relay (1:37.62). Gabe Fite also won twice on the track, taking home the 300-meter hurdles (47.62 seconds) and the 400-meter relay (4:02.88). In field events, Parker Bailey won the pole vault at 12 feet, 6 inches, and the triple jump at 38 feet, 8 1/4 inches.

Gregory posted a strong performance in the relay events, winning the 100-meter relay (45.65 seconds), 800-meter relay (9:22.35), and the medley (3:47.55). Paul Sinclair was part of the winning 100-meter relay and medley teams, while Daniel Mitchell added a victory in the high jump at 6 feet, 1 inch, in addition to the 100-meter relay win.

On the girls side, Burke seized control of the individual track events. Piper Hanson scored three event wins, sweeping both hurdles events at 100 meters (15.65 seconds) and 300 meters (48.84 seconds), and also winning the 200-meter dash (27.54 seconds). Kailee Frank won two of the long-distance events, taking home the 800 meters (2:33.87) and 1,600 meters (5:37.14). Braelyn Duerfeldt won the 100-meter dash for the Cougars (13.47 seconds).

The Black Panthers captured two of the girls' relay events, with Taylor Schrank running on both the winning 200-meter relay (2:00.94) and 800-meter relay teams (10:56.01).

Chamberlain's Tobi Peterson accounted for two of the Cubs' four girls event wins at the meet, finishing atop of both the shot put (37 feet, 4 1/2 inches) and javelin (98 feet, 6 inches) events. Kinsey Evans was victorious in the 3,200 meters (11:44.77) and was part of the winning team in the medley (4:38.67).

In the team competition, the Gregory boys finished as the runners-up (121 points), while Chamberlain came home in third (62 1/2 points). Irene-Wakonda was fourth (56 points), with Burke (46 1/2 points) finishing in fifth.

Behind the Burke and Platte-Geddes girls, Chamberlain secured a third-place finish (107 points), followed by Gregory (57 points) and Irene-Wakonda (54 points) to complete the top five.