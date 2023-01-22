Eisen: Plans for potential neutral-site AFC title game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
NFL Network's Rich Eisen previews the plans for a potential neutral-site AFC Championship between the Chiefs and Bills at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.
Patrick Mahomes returned from an ankle injury in the second half of divisional round win, but it will remain something to watch for rest of playoffs.
Even though they fired him over a year ago, the Panthers may still have a hand in guiding Joe Brady's NFL path.
The rookie has been defying odds with his splits indicating a regression could be in store if only the Cowboys can take advantage. | From @ReidDHanson
49ers tackle Trent Williams explained a photo that went viral of him laughing and pointing at Cowboys fans after last year's wild-card game at AT&T Stadium.
On the first Sunday of the regular season, ESPN reporter Chris Mortensen reported that Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson rejected a contract offer that would have paid him $133 million fully guaranteed at signing. Very recently, ESPN analyst Ryan Clark reported the same thing. Here’s what we said in September, since it still applies: “The reporting [more]
Here's who experts around the league are predicting to win in the Dallas Cowboys-San Francisco 49ers showdown.
A final prediction for Bengals vs. Bills in the divisional round of the playoffs.
Barring something unforeseen, Brock Purdy reportedly will be the 49ers' starting quarterback when the 2023 season opens.
Recently, former Saints coach Sean Payton said that his old team wants a mid-to-late first-round pick in exchange for the ability to hire him. The Saints would beg to differ with that characterization. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Saints want a first-round pick and more. Which means another pick, since by [more]
She hangs out on the sidelines. She poses with mascots. And sponsors pay for it. “I always knew that I would be doing something pretty big in the world. I just didn’t know exactly what it would be.”
We must start with a conversation about the injury.
After Patrick Mahomes left Saturday’s game with an ankle injury, Chad Henne led the Chiefs on a touchdown drive. Here are three things to know about KC’s backup QB.
While speaking on ESPN’s Postseason NFL Countdown, Adam Schefter said that Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is expected to be traded 'earlier rather than later' this offseason.
Chad Henne came through in a big moment for the Chiefs.
The Jaguars (10-9) weren't able to get it done in the AFC Divisional Round of the playoffs vs. Chiefs, but are left optimistic about their future.
Hear what Rob Gronkowski thinks about Tom Brady's upcoming decision on his football future
After the Buccaneers were bounced out of the playoffs on Monday night, Tom Brady said only that he would take it one day at a time in determining his future. But teammates think he’s done in Tampa Bay. NFL Media reports that “several” Buccaneers players felt after their interactions with Brady following the game that [more]
Daniel Jones had a nice 2022 season, but the Giants' blowout loss to the Eagles proved that Big Blue simply needs a better quarterback.
After Patrick Mahomes got caught between Corey Peters and Arden Key, and Key fell on the quarterback’s right ankle, bending it sideways, it appeared Mahomes’ day if not his season was done. Mahomes missed only 13 plays, playing through the obvious pain. “He’s a tough kid,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said, via Pete Sweeney of [more]
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has been fairly quiet since he was benched late in the season, and he says he’s going to remain quiet. Carr wrote on Twitter today that he’s not planning to give any interviews about what happened and is instead focused only on getting ready to play the 2023 season elsewhere. “Thank [more]