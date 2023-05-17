Planning on watching the Indiana Fever this season? Here is how to watch on TV, stream.

Indiana Fever fans will be able to watch their team across multiple networks this season.

According to a release, 10 regular season home games will be on Bally Sports Indiana, beginning with Friday's opener against the Connecticut Sun at 7 p.m. Bally Sports Indiana is available on cable, satellite and streaming providers throughout the region.

Fans can also stream games live on the Bally Sports app and on BallySports.com for fans who sign in with a pay-TV login and password. Bally Sports+, a stand-alone streaming service, is another option to watch the games.

Games will also be broadcast on ESPN, NBA TV, CBS Sports Network, ION, Prime Video, Twitter and Meta Quest platforms. The release noted that 23 regular season games will be available via the official Indiana Fever Facebook page.

Pat Boylan will call games alongside Bria Goss, the 2011 IndyStar Miss Basketball winner, as well as Meghan McKeown of the Big Ten Network.

See the full Fever television schedule below:

DATE TIME (ET) OPPONENT NETWORK Saturday, May 19 7 p.m. vs Connecticut Bally Sports Indiana Sunday, May 21 2 p.m. at New York Fever Facebook/Twitter/Meta VR Sunday, May 28 3 p.m. at Atlanta Fever Facebook/NBA TV Tuesday, May 30 7 p.m. at Connecticut Fever Facebook Sunday, June 4 4 p.m. vs Las Vegas Fever Facebook/CBS-SN Tuesday, June 6 8 p.m. at Chicago Fever Facebook/CBS-SN Friday, June 9 8 p.m. at Minnesota ION Sunday, June 11 5 p.m. vs Phoenix Fever Facebook/CBS-SN Tuesday, June 13 7 p.m. vs Washington Bally Sports Indiana/Twitter/Meta VR Thursday, June 15 8 p.m. at Chicago Fever Facebook Sunday, June 18 4 p.m. vs Atlanta Fever Facebook/CBS-SN Thursday, June 22 10 p.m. at Seattle Fever Facebook/Prime Video Saturday, June 24 9 p.m. at Las Vegas Fever Facebook/NBA TV Monday, June 26 10 p.m. at Las Vegas Fever Facebook/CBS-SN Thursday, June 29 10 p.m. at Phoenix Fever Facebook/NBA TV Sunday, July 2 4 p.m. vs Chicago Fever Facebook Wednesday, July 5 8 p.m. at Minnesota Fever Facebook Friday, July 7 7 p.m. at Washington ION Sunday, July 9 4 p.m. vs Dallas Bally Sports Indiana Wednesday, July 12 12 p.m. vs New York Fever Facebook Wednesday, July 19 11:30 a.m. at Washington Fever Facebook Sunday, July 23 3 p.m. at New York Fever Facebook/NBA TV Tuesday, July 25 10 p.m. at Los Angeles Fever Facebook/NBA TV Thursday, July 27 3:30 p.m. at Los Angeles Fever Facebook/NBA TV Sunday, July 30 4 p.m. vs Seattle Bally Sports Indiana Tuesday, Aug. 1 7 p.m. vs Phoenix Bally Sports Indiana Friday, Aug. 4 7 p.m. vs Connecticut ION Sunday, Aug. 6 3 p.m. at Atlanta Fever Facebook Tuesday, Aug. 8 7 p.m. vs Los Angeles Bally Sports Indiana/Meta VR Thursday, Aug. 10 7 p.m. vs Minnesota Bally Sports Indiana/Prime Video Sunday, Aug. 13 3 p.m. vs New York ESPN Friday, Aug. 18 7 p.m. vs Washington ION Sunday, Aug. 20 6 p.m. at Phoenix Fever Facebook/Meta VR Thursday, Aug. 24 7 p.m. vs Seattle Fever Facebook/Twitter/Meta VR Sunday, Aug. 27 4 p.m. vs Atlanta Bally Sports Indiana/NBA TV Friday, Sept. 1 7 p.m. vs Dallas ION Sunday, Sept. 3 4 p.m. at Dallas Fever Facebook Tuesday, Sept. 5 7 p.m. vs Chicago Bally Sports Indiana/NBA TV Friday, Sept. 8 7 p.m. at Connecticut ION Sunday, Sept. 10 1 p.m. vs Minnesota Bally Sports Indiana/Meta VR

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana Fever: Watch WNBA games on ESPN, NBA TV, Bally Sports and more