Planning on watching the Indiana Fever this season? Here is how to watch on TV, stream.

Evan Frank, Indianapolis Star
·3 min read

Indiana Fever fans will be able to watch their team across multiple networks this season.

According to a release, 10 regular season home games will be on Bally Sports Indiana, beginning with Friday's opener against the Connecticut Sun at 7 p.m. Bally Sports Indiana is available on cable, satellite and streaming providers throughout the region.

Fans can also stream games live on the Bally Sports app and on BallySports.com for fans who sign in with a pay-TV login and password. Bally Sports+, a stand-alone streaming service, is another option to watch the games.

Games will also be broadcast on ESPN, NBA TV, CBS Sports Network, ION, Prime Video, Twitter and Meta Quest platforms. The release noted that 23 regular season games will be available via the official Indiana Fever Facebook page.

Pat Boylan will call games alongside Bria Goss, the 2011 IndyStar Miss Basketball winner, as well as Meghan McKeown of the Big Ten Network.

See the full Fever television schedule below:

DATE

TIME (ET)

OPPONENT

NETWORK

Saturday, May 19

7 p.m.

vs Connecticut

Bally Sports Indiana

Sunday, May 21

2 p.m.

at New York

Fever Facebook/Twitter/Meta VR

Sunday, May 28

3 p.m.

at Atlanta

Fever Facebook/NBA TV

Tuesday, May 30

7 p.m.

at Connecticut

Fever Facebook

Sunday, June 4

4 p.m.

vs Las Vegas

Fever Facebook/CBS-SN

Tuesday, June 6

8 p.m.

at Chicago

Fever Facebook/CBS-SN

Friday, June 9

8 p.m.

at Minnesota

ION

Sunday, June 11

5 p.m.

vs Phoenix

Fever Facebook/CBS-SN

Tuesday, June 13

7 p.m.

vs Washington

Bally Sports Indiana/Twitter/Meta VR

Thursday, June 15

8 p.m.

at Chicago

Fever Facebook

Sunday, June 18

4 p.m.

vs Atlanta

Fever Facebook/CBS-SN

Thursday, June 22

10 p.m.

at Seattle

Fever Facebook/Prime Video

Saturday, June 24

9 p.m.

at Las Vegas

Fever Facebook/NBA TV

Monday, June 26

10 p.m.

at Las Vegas

Fever Facebook/CBS-SN

Thursday, June 29

10 p.m.

at Phoenix

Fever Facebook/NBA TV

Sunday, July 2

4 p.m.

vs Chicago

Fever Facebook

Wednesday, July 5

8 p.m.

at Minnesota

Fever Facebook

Friday, July 7

7 p.m.

at Washington

ION

Sunday, July 9

4 p.m.

vs Dallas

Bally Sports Indiana

Wednesday, July 12

12 p.m.

vs New York

Fever Facebook

Wednesday, July 19

11:30 a.m.

at Washington

Fever Facebook

Sunday, July 23

3 p.m.

at New York

Fever Facebook/NBA TV

Tuesday, July 25

10 p.m.

at Los Angeles

Fever Facebook/NBA TV

Thursday, July 27

3:30 p.m.

at Los Angeles

Fever Facebook/NBA TV

Sunday, July 30

4 p.m.

vs Seattle

Bally Sports Indiana

Tuesday, Aug. 1

7 p.m.

vs Phoenix

Bally Sports Indiana

Friday, Aug. 4

7 p.m.

vs Connecticut

ION

Sunday, Aug. 6

3 p.m.

at Atlanta

Fever Facebook

Tuesday, Aug. 8

7 p.m.

vs Los Angeles

Bally Sports Indiana/Meta VR

Thursday, Aug. 10

7 p.m.

vs Minnesota

Bally Sports Indiana/Prime Video

Sunday, Aug. 13

3 p.m.

vs New York

ESPN

Friday, Aug. 18

7 p.m.

vs Washington

ION

Sunday, Aug. 20

6 p.m.

at Phoenix

Fever Facebook/Meta VR

Thursday, Aug. 24

7 p.m.

vs Seattle

Fever Facebook/Twitter/Meta VR

Sunday, Aug. 27

4 p.m.

vs Atlanta

Bally Sports Indiana/NBA TV

Friday, Sept. 1

7 p.m.

vs Dallas

ION

Sunday, Sept. 3

4 p.m.

at Dallas

Fever Facebook

Tuesday, Sept. 5

7 p.m.

vs Chicago

Bally Sports Indiana/NBA TV

Friday, Sept. 8

7 p.m.

at Connecticut

ION

Sunday, Sept. 10

1 p.m.

vs Minnesota

Bally Sports Indiana/Meta VR

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana Fever: Watch WNBA games on ESPN, NBA TV, Bally Sports and more