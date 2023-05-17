Planning on watching the Indiana Fever this season? Here is how to watch on TV, stream.
Indiana Fever fans will be able to watch their team across multiple networks this season.
According to a release, 10 regular season home games will be on Bally Sports Indiana, beginning with Friday's opener against the Connecticut Sun at 7 p.m. Bally Sports Indiana is available on cable, satellite and streaming providers throughout the region.
Fans can also stream games live on the Bally Sports app and on BallySports.com for fans who sign in with a pay-TV login and password. Bally Sports+, a stand-alone streaming service, is another option to watch the games.
Games will also be broadcast on ESPN, NBA TV, CBS Sports Network, ION, Prime Video, Twitter and Meta Quest platforms. The release noted that 23 regular season games will be available via the official Indiana Fever Facebook page.
Pat Boylan will call games alongside Bria Goss, the 2011 IndyStar Miss Basketball winner, as well as Meghan McKeown of the Big Ten Network.
See the full Fever television schedule below:
DATE
TIME (ET)
OPPONENT
NETWORK
Saturday, May 19
7 p.m.
vs Connecticut
Bally Sports Indiana
Sunday, May 21
2 p.m.
at New York
Fever Facebook/Twitter/Meta VR
Sunday, May 28
3 p.m.
at Atlanta
Fever Facebook/NBA TV
Tuesday, May 30
7 p.m.
at Connecticut
Fever Facebook
Sunday, June 4
4 p.m.
vs Las Vegas
Fever Facebook/CBS-SN
Tuesday, June 6
8 p.m.
at Chicago
Fever Facebook/CBS-SN
Friday, June 9
8 p.m.
at Minnesota
ION
Sunday, June 11
5 p.m.
vs Phoenix
Fever Facebook/CBS-SN
Tuesday, June 13
7 p.m.
vs Washington
Bally Sports Indiana/Twitter/Meta VR
Thursday, June 15
8 p.m.
at Chicago
Fever Facebook
Sunday, June 18
4 p.m.
vs Atlanta
Fever Facebook/CBS-SN
Thursday, June 22
10 p.m.
at Seattle
Fever Facebook/Prime Video
Saturday, June 24
9 p.m.
at Las Vegas
Fever Facebook/NBA TV
Monday, June 26
10 p.m.
at Las Vegas
Fever Facebook/CBS-SN
Thursday, June 29
10 p.m.
at Phoenix
Fever Facebook/NBA TV
Sunday, July 2
4 p.m.
vs Chicago
Fever Facebook
Wednesday, July 5
8 p.m.
at Minnesota
Fever Facebook
Friday, July 7
7 p.m.
at Washington
ION
Sunday, July 9
4 p.m.
vs Dallas
Bally Sports Indiana
Wednesday, July 12
12 p.m.
vs New York
Fever Facebook
Wednesday, July 19
11:30 a.m.
at Washington
Fever Facebook
Sunday, July 23
3 p.m.
at New York
Fever Facebook/NBA TV
Tuesday, July 25
10 p.m.
at Los Angeles
Fever Facebook/NBA TV
Thursday, July 27
3:30 p.m.
at Los Angeles
Fever Facebook/NBA TV
Sunday, July 30
4 p.m.
vs Seattle
Bally Sports Indiana
Tuesday, Aug. 1
7 p.m.
vs Phoenix
Bally Sports Indiana
Friday, Aug. 4
7 p.m.
vs Connecticut
ION
Sunday, Aug. 6
3 p.m.
at Atlanta
Fever Facebook
Tuesday, Aug. 8
7 p.m.
vs Los Angeles
Bally Sports Indiana/Meta VR
Thursday, Aug. 10
7 p.m.
vs Minnesota
Bally Sports Indiana/Prime Video
Sunday, Aug. 13
3 p.m.
vs New York
ESPN
Friday, Aug. 18
7 p.m.
vs Washington
ION
Sunday, Aug. 20
6 p.m.
at Phoenix
Fever Facebook/Meta VR
Thursday, Aug. 24
7 p.m.
vs Seattle
Fever Facebook/Twitter/Meta VR
Sunday, Aug. 27
4 p.m.
vs Atlanta
Bally Sports Indiana/NBA TV
Friday, Sept. 1
7 p.m.
vs Dallas
ION
Sunday, Sept. 3
4 p.m.
at Dallas
Fever Facebook
Tuesday, Sept. 5
7 p.m.
vs Chicago
Bally Sports Indiana/NBA TV
Friday, Sept. 8
7 p.m.
at Connecticut
ION
Sunday, Sept. 10
1 p.m.
vs Minnesota
Bally Sports Indiana/Meta VR
This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana Fever: Watch WNBA games on ESPN, NBA TV, Bally Sports and more