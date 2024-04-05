Planning on attending Final Four festivities? Know this weekend's road closures

The NCAA March Madness Final Four festivities were expected to bring college basketball fans from all over the country to the Valley. In anticipation of the crowds over the weekend, the Arizona Department of Transportation announced there will be no road closures near downtown Phoenix or in Glendale.

Regardless, ADOT still advised drivers to prepare to spend extra time on the roads and plan alternate routes if necessary. Drivers were also asked to be ready to slow down and to merge safely when maneuvering through work zones.

Metro Phoenix drivers can check real-time travel and road conditions online at the Arizona Department of Transportations' az511.gov website.

Here's where the freeways will be closed or restricted and how to avoid traffic in those areas.

Westbound I-10 ramp to eastbound US 60 closed

Details: Westbound I-10 ramp to eastbound US 60 closed for bridge work on the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project.

Westbound I-10 on-ramp at Broadway Road also closed.

When: From 10 p.m. on Friday, Apr. 5 to 4 a.m. on Monday, Apr. 8.

Alternate Routes: Drivers on westbound I-10 can exit at Broadway Road and turn left to enter eastbound I-10 to reach eastbound US 60. Westbound Broadway Road drivers can enter westbound I-10 using 40th Street.

Westbound Loop 101 ramp to southbound State Route 51 closed

Details: Westbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) ramp to southbound State Route 51 closed overnight for barrier wall repairs.

When: From 9 p.m. on Friday, Apr. 5 to 5 a.m. on Saturday, Apr. 6.

Alternate Routes: Drivers can use the westbound Loop 101 HOV ramp to southbound SR 51.

16th Street closed in both directions beneath Loop 101

Details: 16th Street closed in both directions beneath Loop 101 in North Phoenix for freeway wall project.

When: From 9 p.m. on Friday, Apr. 5 to 5 a.m. on Monday, Apr. 8.

Alternate Routes: Drivers can take use Loop 101 Beardsley frontage roads between Seventh Street and Cave Creek Road.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Notable road closures avoid Final Four festivities this weekend