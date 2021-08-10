Planners says precautions in place for large-crowd events

Aug. 10—Two of the city's biggest events of the year are scheduled for the next two weekends on the Owensboro riverfront — the Owensboro Air Show this Saturday and Sunday, followed by the HydroFair hydroplane races and North American hydroplane championship on Aug. 20-22.

Thousands of people will be downtown. Dave Kirk, head of destination management for the Owensboro Convention and Visitors Bureau, said downtown hotels are booked solid for this weekend, and most other hotels are running low on available rooms.

But the events come while the community is experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases, driven by the Delta variant. On Friday, the Green River District Health Department reported 447 new COVID-19 cases in its seven-county service area, a number that included 184 new cases in Daviess County.

"We are in a real concerning place for me right now," Clay Horton, health department director, said Monday. "I think the number one thing, and its universal for the community as a whole, is if individuals aren't vaccinated, they need to vaccinated."

While people will be at downtown hotels and the Owensboro Convention Center, as well as along the riverfront both weekends, officials said Monday they have long had safety plans in place. City events director Tim Ross said the convention center plans to distance people during the events.

For example, people were only allowed to buy tables so they would be sitting with people they knew, Ross said.

"We didn't allow any individual ticket sales," Ross said. "We spaced tables out and limited capacity."

Masks will be required to be worn inside the convention center, Ross said. Outdoors, "masks are not required, but tables are spaced out more than we typically do," Ross said.

The convention center will have hand sanitizing stations, and there will be more outdoor handwashing stations, Ross said.

"We have been planning for this from the beginning, and we're glad we did," Ross said.

Story continues

At a large event like the Air Show, "95% of all the spectators are outside, where they can enjoy the activities," Ross said.

Horton said people who are unvaccinated should wear masks if they are going to be in crowds downtown, even if they are outdoors.

"In indoor spaces, everyone should be wearing masks," Horton said. Outdoors, vaccinated people should wear masks if they are in areas where they can't social distance, or while they are waiting in lines with others, Horton said.

People who are immunocompromised should avoid crowds, Horton said.

At the Hampton Inn & Suites Downtown/Owensboro Waterfront, the hotel will be following COVID-19 protocols implemented at the beginning of the pandemic, said Madison Silver, president of the Malcolm Bryant Corp., which owns the hotel.

"We believe those sanitization protocols are the best in the industry," Silvert said. "One thing we are doing right now, we are requiring masks of our team members, regardless of their vaccination status."

The hotel staff is doing more cleaning in public areas and in high-traffic places, like elevators, Silvert said.

"We're providing hand sanitation stations across the hotel," said Silvert, and who also noted that social distancing has been encouraged throughout the pandemic.

If hotel visitors are unvaccinated, they "are encouraged to wear a mask," Silvert said.

Andrea Woolsey, general manager of the Holiday Inn Riverfront, said the hotel implemented reserved seating on its patio to limit crowd sizes. The hotel will also have people spaced out, to provide for social distancing.

Staff members will also be wearing masks.

"We are taking precautions, because of the Delta variant and the big crowds," Woolsey said. "Masks are optional for vaccinated guests, but we are asking those who are not vaccinated to wear masks."

Kirk said city officials have been in contact with the health department in planning for the events.

"The good news is everything is outside," Kirk said.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse