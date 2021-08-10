Planners says precautions in place for large-crowd events

James Mayse, Messenger-Inquirer, Owensboro, Ky.
·3 min read

Aug. 10—Two of the city's biggest events of the year are scheduled for the next two weekends on the Owensboro riverfront — the Owensboro Air Show this Saturday and Sunday, followed by the HydroFair hydroplane races and North American hydroplane championship on Aug. 20-22.

Thousands of people will be downtown. Dave Kirk, head of destination management for the Owensboro Convention and Visitors Bureau, said downtown hotels are booked solid for this weekend, and most other hotels are running low on available rooms.

But the events come while the community is experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases, driven by the Delta variant. On Friday, the Green River District Health Department reported 447 new COVID-19 cases in its seven-county service area, a number that included 184 new cases in Daviess County.

"We are in a real concerning place for me right now," Clay Horton, health department director, said Monday. "I think the number one thing, and its universal for the community as a whole, is if individuals aren't vaccinated, they need to vaccinated."

While people will be at downtown hotels and the Owensboro Convention Center, as well as along the riverfront both weekends, officials said Monday they have long had safety plans in place. City events director Tim Ross said the convention center plans to distance people during the events.

For example, people were only allowed to buy tables so they would be sitting with people they knew, Ross said.

"We didn't allow any individual ticket sales," Ross said. "We spaced tables out and limited capacity."

Masks will be required to be worn inside the convention center, Ross said. Outdoors, "masks are not required, but tables are spaced out more than we typically do," Ross said.

The convention center will have hand sanitizing stations, and there will be more outdoor handwashing stations, Ross said.

"We have been planning for this from the beginning, and we're glad we did," Ross said.

At a large event like the Air Show, "95% of all the spectators are outside, where they can enjoy the activities," Ross said.

Horton said people who are unvaccinated should wear masks if they are going to be in crowds downtown, even if they are outdoors.

"In indoor spaces, everyone should be wearing masks," Horton said. Outdoors, vaccinated people should wear masks if they are in areas where they can't social distance, or while they are waiting in lines with others, Horton said.

People who are immunocompromised should avoid crowds, Horton said.

At the Hampton Inn & Suites Downtown/Owensboro Waterfront, the hotel will be following COVID-19 protocols implemented at the beginning of the pandemic, said Madison Silver, president of the Malcolm Bryant Corp., which owns the hotel.

"We believe those sanitization protocols are the best in the industry," Silvert said. "One thing we are doing right now, we are requiring masks of our team members, regardless of their vaccination status."

The hotel staff is doing more cleaning in public areas and in high-traffic places, like elevators, Silvert said.

"We're providing hand sanitation stations across the hotel," said Silvert, and who also noted that social distancing has been encouraged throughout the pandemic.

If hotel visitors are unvaccinated, they "are encouraged to wear a mask," Silvert said.

Andrea Woolsey, general manager of the Holiday Inn Riverfront, said the hotel implemented reserved seating on its patio to limit crowd sizes. The hotel will also have people spaced out, to provide for social distancing.

Staff members will also be wearing masks.

"We are taking precautions, because of the Delta variant and the big crowds," Woolsey said. "Masks are optional for vaccinated guests, but we are asking those who are not vaccinated to wear masks."

Kirk said city officials have been in contact with the health department in planning for the events.

"The good news is everything is outside," Kirk said.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse

Recommended Stories

  • Simone Biles Rocks A Tie-Dye Bikini And Reveals Her Washboard Abs Post-Olympics

    “You deserve this Hot Girl Summer Simone 🔥”

  • Drinking This Every Day Lowers Your Diabetes Risk, Study Says

    Just like cardiovascular disease, diabetes is a serious condition that often requires being proactive to avoid. After all, the 2020 National Diabetes Statistics Report found that 34.2 million Americans—or one in ten people—has diabetes, while a whopping one in every three people is prediabetic, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But besides lifestyle and diet changes, a study has found that drinking one popular beverage every day can greatly lower your risk of dev

  • Moderna may be superior to Pfizer against Delta; breakthrough odds rise with time

    The mRNA vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech may be less effective than Moderna's against the Delta variant of the coronavirus, according to two reports posted on medRxiv on Sunday ahead of peer review. In a study of more than 50,000 patients in the Mayo Clinic Health System https://bit.ly/37Btmhf, researchers found the effectiveness of Moderna's vaccine against infection had dropped to 76% in July - when the Delta variant was predominant - from 86% in early 2021.

  • Why refusing the COVID-19 vaccine isn't just immoral – it's 'un-American'

    Many individuals are rejecting the COVID-19 vaccines for personal reasons. Mark Felix / AFP via Getty ImagesDecades ago I helped organize a conference that brought together vaccine skeptics and public health officials. The debate centered on what governments can and cannot demand from citizens, and what behaviors one can rightly expect from others. It took place many years before the current coronavirus pandemic, but many things that happened at that conference remind me of our circumstances tod

  • Florida church reeling after six members die within 10 days amid spike in cases

    For George Davis, a bishop at Impact Church in Jacksonville, getting vaccinated against the coronavirus was an act of faith. He says that he believes in divine creation, and that the shot is a miracle - a sign of God guiding scientists in their attempts to curb a devastating virus. Yet, for his nondenominational congregation, the provenance of a lifesaving tool was not as obvious. The hesitancy was clear from the beginning. When cases surged, some of Davis's congregation, which numbers more than

  • If Your Teeth Feel Like This, It Could Be a Sign of Cancer, Says the CDC

    The average American may be familiar with lung, breast, and skin cancer, but fewer people are aware of their risk of head and neck cancers. These lesser known types of cancer can affect the mouth, throat, voice box, or salivary glands, as well as the nasal cavity or sinuses. While somewhat uncommon, they tend to carry a bleak prognosis, in part because they're rarely discussed—and frequently discovered when they're too advanced to treat.The five-year survival rate following a diagnosis of sinus

  • Unvaccinated Kansas residents who went to the Garth Brooks concert need to quarantine

    Health officials question how Kansas enforces requiring individuals who attended the sold-out Garth Brooks concert Saturday to quarantine.

  • Almost 80 percent of U.S. workers now earn at least $15 an hour, a 'major shift from pre-pandemic norms'

    Almost 80 percent of U.S. workers now earn at least $15 an hour, a 'major shift from pre-pandemic norms'

  • Army soldier mauled by crocodile, saved by colleague

    One man suffered significant injuries to his head, chest and arms, while his rescuer received lacerations to his arms.

  • The #1 Worst Food That Increases Inflammation, According to a Dietitian

    Losing weight isn't the only reason you should eat healthily. While there is nothing wrong with wanting to lose a few pounds and feeling good in your skin (as long as you're doing it healthfully, of course), there are so many more healthy reasons to want to eat a good diet that isn't even linked to weight management. In fact, research shows that your diet can be directly correlated to an increased risk of chronic diseases due to inflammatory responses in your body—and it's all based on the types

  • ‘Selfish, ignorant society.’ Angry Kansas Citians blame unvaccinated for COVID scourge

    “The wealthiest country on earth with the greatest resources can’t convince its citizens to take the medicine that will make this thing go away.”

  • Virus Expert Says How to Avoid Delta

    More than 50% of Americans are vaccinated against COVID-19, but the seven day average of daily cases is 741% higher than it was in mid-June. And hospitalizations are up 40%. To many, it feels like deja vu. Dr. Francis Collins, National Institutes of Health director and Dr. Anthony Fauci's boss, appeared on This Week yesterday to sound a warning: now is our chance to stop this before it gets even worse. Read on for 5 life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others,

  • If You Notice This On Your Feet, Get Your Blood Checked, Doctors Say

    It's a cruel irony how little attention and care we give to our feet considering how important they are to our daily lives. Of course, when something goes wrong with them and our ability to move about comfortably is compromised, it's usually one of the hardest health problems to ignore. And if you ever notice one specific symptom on your feet, you may want to talk to your doctor about getting some blood work done. Read on to see what could be the sign of a serious medical issue.RELATED: If You S

  • This Supplement Can Raise Your Heart Attack Risk, Experts Say

    During the same week the United States Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) said it would not recommend that taking vitamins and supplements can prevent heart disease and cancer, a new study has come out saying one of the most popular supplements out there may be dangerous to a subset of those who are prescribed it. The supplement—Omega-3 fatty acids—is the third most popular in America, according to one recent ConsumerLab survey, with 52% of respondents saying they have taken it in the past

  • Abbott appeals for out-of-state help against COVID-19

    Gov. Greg Abbott appealed for out-of-state help Monday to fight the third wave of COVID-19 in Texas. The request came as a county-owned hospital in Houston raised tents to accommodate their COVID-19 overflow. Private hospitals in the county already were requiring their staff to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

  • "Where the hell are the data?": Biden officials grow frustrated with lack of CDC visibility

    America is increasingly reliant on data coming from other countries or from drug companies about the coronavirus vaccines' effectiveness over time, particularly when it comes to the Delta variant. Between the lines: Top Biden officials are growing frustrated with the lack of internal visibility into data being collected by the CDC, particularly as they try to deal with Delta's spread.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the n

  • I’m Vaccinated And Still Got COVID-19. Here’s What A Breakthrough Case Is Like.

    "Alabama is probably the worst spot to get infected with the coronavirus right now, especially if you’re uninsured like me."

  • Louisiana governor fasts for Covid as hospitalisations in state hit 2,720

    ‘Simply put, there is just a massive amount of active Covid in Louisiana right now and you should be getting vaccinated and wearing masks indoors. Period. End of story,’ governor’s spokesperson says

  • The #1 Reason You Could Get Cancer, According to Science

    You think of cancer as inevitable, like death and taxes, emphasis on the former. The statistics are indeed scary: In 2019, cancer overtook heart disease as the leading cause of death in middle-aged adults living in wealthy countries. Almost 4 in 10 Americans will be diagnosed with cancer this year, and nearly 600,000 will die of the disease. Yet you shouldn't feel helpless: In fact, 30 to 50 percent of cancer cases are fully preventable, the World Health Organization says. How? By avoiding these

  • The vaccinated are angry. That's understandable but unproductive, health experts say

    The resurgence of COVID-19 in the U.S. can be blamed on the unvaccinated, but health experts say blame doesn't help end the pandemic.