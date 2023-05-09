Planned NFL Schedule leaks will start on Wednesday

The NFL has scheduled to release the upcoming schedule on Thursday May 11th at 8pm EST, but some games will be announced ahead of time. On Monday evening, Kevin Seifert of ESPN reported the showing the NFL’s scheduled leaks that will start on Wednesday, May 10th.

The NFL will release the dates and times of the International games this season on the 10th. NFL Network and ESPN will partner with them to make the announcement. Additionally, Amazon will partner with the NFL to release the Black Friday game, which is a new change to the NFL schedule. The NFL will also release select individual games that will be shown on Fox and Friends and CBS Mornings.

On Thursday, the NFL will continue to release certain games on Good Morning America and the Today Show.

The NFL is capitalizing on the schedule release, proving once again that it is the king of sports.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire