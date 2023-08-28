Flight chaos to 'last for days' after air traffic control fault

Heathrow Airport after a network failure hit UK air traffic control

Flight chaos will ‘last for days’ following today’s air traffic control faults, an aviation expert has warned.

More than 500 flights to and from the UK have been cancelled following a “technical issue” with air traffic control.

The National Air Traffic Services (NATS), the country’s leading provider of air traffic control services, said controllers are having to input flight plans manually due to a fault with its systems.

It apologised for the disruption caused by the failure, which is causing significant delays at UK airports. Shortly after 3.30pm, NATS said the technical issue had been “identified and remedied”.

The BBC has reported more than 500 UK flights, 232 departing and 271 arriving, have been cancelled as of 2.30pm according to data collated by aviation analytics firm Cirium.

Many more are likely to be delayed with passengers told to expect waits on the tarmac of up to 12 hours.

Transport Secretary Mark Harper tweeted: “UK airspace remains open but traffic flow restrictions are in place. @NATS is working at pace to fix this and Aviation Minister @CharlotteV and I are doing all we can to support them. In the meantime, passengers should contact their airline for up to date flight information.”

08:24 PM BST

08:06 PM BST

An air passenger rights lawyer has advised people to know their compensation rights

Anton Radchenko, an air passenger rights lawyer and founder of aviation claims management company AirAdvisor , says travellers affected by these disruptions should familiarise themselves with their compensation rights.

Mr Radchenko said: “Passengers could be entitled to a range of compensation, from meal vouchers to hotel accommodations, and even any airline fees associated with their flight delay or flight cancellations

“When you’re stuck at the airport, miles away from your destination or home, it’s easy to feel helpless.

“That’s why knowing your rights as a passenger is empowering.

“It shifts the balance, even if just a little, back in your favour.”

07:53 PM BST

Heathrow Express experiencing delays and cancellations 'into the evening'

Heathrow Express is experiencing delays ‘into the evening’ because of trespassers on the railway.

In a statement shared to Twitter the company, which provides direct trains between central London and Heathrow Airport, said: “Services are delayed by up to 15 minutes or subject to cancellations due to to trespassers on the railway.”

In reply to a passenger asking for further infomation, it said: “There are disruptions heading into the evening.”

07:43 PM BST

NATS - 'We will be investigating very thoroughly what happened today'

A message from our Operations Director about today's disruption.

Today’s travel chaos will be ‘very thoroughly’ investigated, the Operations Director of NATS has said.

In a video statement released this evening, Juliet Kennedy said: ‘First of all, I would like to apologise for the impact on people’s travel plans today.

“The issue we had earlier meant that our automatic system, which provides controllers with details of every aircraft and its route, wasn’t working.

“Instead, to manage safety, we had to limit the number of flights we could manage.

“Our teams worked hard to resolve the problem and I’m pleased to say it was fixed earlier on this afternoon.

“However, it will take some time for flights to return to normal and we will continue to work with the airlines and the airports to recover the situation.

“Our absolute priority is safety and we will be investigating very thoroughly what happened today.

“Again, I would like to apologise for the impact on the travelling public and to tell you that our teams will continue to work to get you on your way as soon as we can.”

07:34 PM BST

London Stansted - flights arriving and departing on 'slightly adjusted schedules'

ℹ️ Update: Flight disruption



As a result of the nationwide technical problem experienced by @NATS on Monday 28 August, there continues to be some delays and cancellations.



Please check the status of your flight before travelling to @STN_Airport.

07:31 PM BST

Jet2 cancels several outbound flights

Jet 2 has cancelled 17 outbound flights this evening, as the company says it continues to experience ‘significant delays’.

Flights to holiday destinations Kos, Tenerife, Malaga and Ibiza are among the routes affected.

A statement on the website says: “All Jet2.com flights departing and returning to the UK are expected to experience significant delays.

“As a result of the disruption, we have taken the decision to cancel some outbound flights today.”

Customers booked to travel tomorrow should go to the airport ‘as normal unless we advise otherwise’, it added.

07:22 PM BST

East Midlands Airport - delays and cancellations continue

ℹ️ Update: Flight disruption



As a result of the nationwide technical problem experienced by @NATS on Monday 28 August, there continues to be some delays and cancellations.



Please check the status of your flight before travelling to @EMAairport.

07:20 PM BST

Flight chaos to 'last for days' after air traffic faults

Disruption to flights will continue into next week following technical faults in air traffic control systems today, aviation experts have warned.

Paul Charles, chief executive of the travel consultancy The PC Agency, said: “This six hour outage will impact flights for five days. The reason for that is that you have so many planes and crews that are out of position.

“It always takes three days to recover anyway. Then you have the higher volume of people travelling at the moment, with numbers back to approaching pre-pandemic levels. That means this relatively short outage will impact for five days.

“Not every destination has daily flights. Some destinations might only have one flight every week, so you have to wait for the next one.”

A senior airline executive said: “It is going to be at least a couple of days of disruption. The knock-on effect could be longer than that for some airlines and destinations but the majority should be back in a couple of days.

“You have aircraft out of position and crews out of hours. There is a knock impact. Any other weekend would have been manageable. It is a terrible time to happen. Passengers are going to have to grim and bear it. It is going to be different variances of bad. There are no good outcomes here.”

06:58 PM BST

“It’s frustrating but what are you going to do?”

Irene Franklin, 60, had her Delta flight from Heathrow to Austin, Texas - with her daughter, son-in-law and two friends - cancelled at the last minute.

She told the PA news agency outside Terminal 3: “It was (saying delayed by) two hours, now it’s cancelled. It’s now not until tomorrow morning at 10.

“It’s frustrating but what are you going to do?”

Asked if she had been offered compensation, she said: “No. Not for a place to stay tonight, not for a cab ride.

“The Delta customer service was really helpful, he got us on to the same flight with seats together but he didn’t really do anything else.

“We have a hotel booked but we have to pay for it and our meals.”

06:55 PM BST

Passengers wait for luggage in Edinburgh Airport amid ongoing disruption to flights

About 2000 people waiting for luggage of cancelled flights in Edinburgh

06:49 PM BST

EasyJet Holidays - 'proactively contacting' passengers

We'll share further updates as they become available.

06:19 PM BST

Liverpool John Lennon Airport - a 'knock-on effect' will cause delays and cancellations,

Although the country-wide flight planning systems failure has now been resolved, there will be a knock-on effect causing some delays and cancellations.



We advise all passengers to check with their airline for information about their flight.



Once again, we apologise for any…

06:17 PM BST

Police seen taping off alcohol section at Leeds Bradford airport

Police tape off alcohol section at Leeds Bradford airport amid ongoing disruption to flights - David John/N/a

06:10 PM BST

Couple consider returning home by train after flight cancellations

A German couple are considering returning home by train after their flight from London to Stuttgart was cancelled amid chaos in the UK’s air traffic control system.

Myria Mebold, 36, also said that British Airways “didn’t know anything at all” when she and her partner asked about the situation and their flight.

She told PA: “We are waiting for any information and checking if we can go back by train or anything, I don’t know. Somehow we have to get back home.”

Asked if BA was helpful she replied: “No, they didn’t know anything at all. They said the system doesn’t work and they can’t give any information and we have to come back at 6pm and maybe then they can give more information.

“It was a nice day in London but now it is starting to get annoying.”

She said the flight had been delayed to leave the UK after 1am on Tuesday, but planes cannot land at Stuttgart during the night.

05:38 PM BST

Heathrow Airport - schedules still 'significantly disrupted'

Long queues in Heathrow's Terminal 5 as passengers wait for further updates - Jenny Manning /n/a

A new statement from Heathrow Airport says: “The technical issue which limited UK air traffic today has been fixed by NATS.

“Schedules still remain significantly disrupted.

“Please only travel to the airport if your flight is confirmed to be operating. We are working hard to minimise the impacts and assist those affected.”

05:36 PM BST

Passengers may be stuck for up to six days in flight delay

A British journalist who faces being stuck in France for up to six days due to the technical issue affecting air traffic control systems said there is uncertainty over who will pay for the extended stay.

Rory Dollard, 40, a cricket correspondent for PA Media, said he and other passengers stuck at Bergerac Dordogne Perigord Airport have heard “absolutely nothing” about what caused the technical fault, which led to his Ryanair flight not taking off.

He added that he was told it may take up to six days before he and his family - wife Joanne, 40, and children Emily, 10, and Arthur, eight - can return home to Skipton, North Yorkshire.

He said: “I’ve never been in a situation like this before and because of the language barrier, it’s hard to work out exactly who’s responsible for which part of the cost.

“If you need to find a hotel for the next five/six nights, who’s paying for this? Is it Ryanair? Is it your insurer? Is it somebody else?”

He added that he could miss covering three England matches, while his wife, who is a social worker, could face delays to “important cases”.

05:28 PM BST

Transport secretary - flights still 'unfortunately affected'

Despite @NATS resolving the technical issue behind today’s air traffic control issues, flights are still unfortunately affected.



I'd encourage all passengers to read @UK_CAA's guidance & be aware of their rights when flights are delayed or cancelled 👇

05:21 PM BST

Departures board at Heathrow Airport shows cancellations amid ongoing disruption

Departures board at Heathrow Airport shows cancellations amid ongoing disruption - Alberto Pezzali/AP

05:20 PM BST

Passengers look at the departures board at Heathrow Airport

Passengers look at the departures board at Heathrow Airport - Alberto Pezzali/AP

05:09 PM BST

Family wedding plans 'ruined' by flight cancellations

Lyudmila Hristova, 57, said her and her husband’s plans to attend her niece’s wedding in Bulgaria were “ruined” after BA cancelled their 2pm flight from Heathrow to Sofia.

Mrs Hristova, from Catford in south-east London, told PA: “The flight was cancelled and now we are looking for some information on how we can arrange another flight.

“It is so difficult, they just got us out of the airport, it was very rude. There was no information, just some leaflets and that’s it.

“Everything is ruined. We don’t know (when we will be able to fly). We are waiting for emails from them.”

Her husband Hristo Hristov, 60, said: “It was not good customer service at all. They gave us a leaflet and numbers.

“They have not rebooked our plane, they only gave us a £10 coffee voucher.”

05:05 PM BST

Birmingham Airport - 'operations starting to stabilise'

Following today's UK-wide air traffic outage, operations at BHX are starting to stabilise, however there has been a number of flight cancellations and delays impacting customers.



Customers should monitor their airlines' advice and latest info info on our website.

04:53 PM BST

Heathrow Airport - flights will be 'significantly disrupted' for the rest of today

Flights will remain “significantly disrupted” for the rest of Monday despite the technical issue with air traffic control being resolved, a spokesperson for Heathrow Airport said.

They said: “We ask passengers to only travel to the airport if their flight is confirmed as still operating.

“Teams across Heathrow are working as hard as they can to minimise the knock-on impacts and assist those whose journeys have been affected.”

04:43 PM BST

British Airways tell passengers no flights will take off until 6pm

British Airways told passengers this afternoon at Heathrow that no flights would take off until 6pm and all check-in desks were closed.

Lawrence Sinclair, 26, who works for a holiday company, told PA he had to book on to a new BA flight to Gothenburg in Sweden, which leaves at 8.50pm, after his earlier flight was cancelled.

He said: “I don’t know if the later flight is going to go or not. I was supposed to go at 3.50pm.

“Hopefully I will fly at 8.50pm but that is going to be delayed, isn’t it. It’s annoying, I’m going to see my girlfriend in Sweden, but if I don’t go today I’ll go tomorrow.”

British Airways have been approached for comment.

04:33 PM BST

British Airways - 'We're working as hard as possible'

A statement from BA: “Like all airlines using UK airspace, our flights have been severely disrupted as a result of a major issue experienced by NATS Air Traffic Control earlier today.

“While NATS has now resolved the issue, it has created significant and unavoidable delays and cancellations.

“We’re working as hard as possible to get customers whose flights have been affected on their way again and have apologised for the huge inconvenience caused.”

Passengers whose flights have been cancelled will be rebooked on other BA flights and ‘alternative carriers’.

Those booked to travel today or tomorrow, 28th August or 29th August can move flights free of charge to a later date, subject to availability.

04:22 PM BST

Suella Braverman - 'I do sympathise with any disruption'

Home Secretary Suella Braverman sympathised with anyone impacted by the air traffic control problems.

“This issue is evolving right now, as we speak,” she told broadcasters on Monday afternoon.

“What we do know is that there has been a national outage at national air traffic control and that this has affected UK air space.

“It will affect all incoming and outgoing flights and also those aircraft which are in the UK air space right now.

“I am very cognisant that this will disrupt people’s travel plans - those who are waiting to arrive in the UK, those waiting to depart, and I do sympathise with any disruption they may be experiencing.”

“What’s happened is that the automated systems have failed and therefore procedures are having to be carried out manually. That is taking more time.

“Engineers are looking into the case right now as we speak to ascertain the cause and remedy the problem.”

04:19 PM BST

NATS - We are sincerely sorry

NATS has released a new statement on the technical issues affecting air traffic control.

It says: “We have identified and remedied the technical issue affecting our flight planning system this morning.

“We are now working closely with airlines and airports to manage the flights affected as efficiently as possible. Our engineers will be carefully monitoring the system’s performance as we return to normal operations.

“The flight planning issue affected the system’s ability to automatically process flight plans, meaning that flight plans had to be processed manually which cannot be done at the same volume, hence the requirement for traffic flow restrictions.

“Our priority is always to ensure that every flight in the UK remains safe and we are sincerely sorry for the disruption this is causing.

“Please contact your airline for information on how this may affect your flight.”

03:57 PM BST

'It's a joke'

Rafaela Molina, 48, an English teacher, who lives in Malaga, Spain, had been studying a six week course at the University of Southampton and was due to fly home on Monday.

She told the Telegraph: “It’s hilarious, it’s a joke, I already changed my flight from Saturday because of the train strikes, and now this.

“I arrived in good time for my flight tonight, and for what?

“I’m very annoyed because they could have told us something, anything, but I’ve been checking my emails and see nothing.”

03:54 PM BST

How flight plans are manually processed

The Telegraph’s Crime Correspondent Will Bolton writes:

It is understood that the fault is with a system that automatically processes flight plans meaning every single journey has to be approved manually.

Normally, when a flight plan is entered the system will approve it automatically as long it complies with restrictions.

As a result of the “technical issue”, a person has to physically do that dramatically slowing down the process.

03:53 PM BST

Transport Secretary - Technical issue affecting traffic air control now 'resolved'

The technical issue affecting @NATS has now been resolved.



Aviation Minister @CharlotteV and I are continuing to work with NATS to help them manage affected flights and support passengers.



All passengers should still contact their airline for specific flight information. https://t.co/IWgZJlXl91 — Mark Harper (@Mark_J_Harper) August 28, 2023

03:49 PM BST

Flight disruptions and cancellations continue, London Stansted warns

⚠️ Flight disruption ⚠️



We are aware of a nationwide air traffic control issue that is affecting flights across the country.



Please check the status of your flight with your airline and arrive at the airport at the time they advise.



ℹ️:

03:48 PM BST

Passengers wait at Heathrow Airport amid ongoing disruption

Passengers wait at Heathrow Airport after a'huge network failure' hits UK air traffic control - Tony Kershaw/SWNS

03:46 PM BST

British Airways warns passengers not to travel without checking flight status

British Airways posted on X, previously known as Twitter, saying: “Like all airlines using UK airspace, our flights are being severely disrupted by a major issue affecting NATS air traffic control.

“As a result, we have had to make significant changes to our schedule today.

“If you are travelling on a short-haul service today, Monday August 28, please do not travel to the airport without checking the status of your flight, as it may no longer be operating.

“You can do this by visiting www.ba.com/managemybooking and checking your email inbox.”

03:41 PM BST

NATS - Technical issue 'identified and remedied'

The National Air Traffic Services (NATS) have said: “We have identified and remedied the technical issue affecting our flight planning system this morning.

“We are now working closely with airlines and airports to manage the flights affected as efficiently as possible.

“Our engineers will be carefully monitoring the system’s performance as we return to normal operations.

“The flight planning issue affected the system’s ability to automatically process flight plans, meaning that flight plans had to be processed manually which cannot be done at the same volume, hence the requirement for traffic flow restrictions.

“Our priority is always to ensure that every flight in the UK remains safe and we are sincerely sorry for the disruption this is causing.

“Please contact your airline for information on how this may affect your flight.”

03:36 PM BST

EasyJet offering refunds to passengers on cancelled flights

Passengers on cancelled flights with EasyJet will be allowed to transfer flights for free or receive a refund.

In a statement shared to X, formerly known as Twitter, EasyJet said: “We are providing customers on cancelled flights with the option to transfer their flight free of charge or receive a refund and recommend that all passengers flying with us today, regardless of their destination, check the status of their flight on our Flight Tracker for real time information before travelling to the airport.”

The company apologised for inconvenience caused, and added they are doing “everything possible to minimise the impact of the disruption.”

03:32 PM BST

03:26 PM BST

Passengers wait at Stansted Airport

Passengers wait in Stansted Airport as flights delayed by ongoing technical issues - Bav Media/ Bav Media

03:19 PM BST

Cheers at Stansted Airport as two flights announced for boarding

Ryanair passengers waiting at Stansted Airport in Essex said there were cheers when two flights to Copenhagen and Paphos were announced for boarding amid delays caused by a UK air traffic control failure.

They told the PA news agency that they had heard airlines cancel around five flights while they had been waiting at the gate.

Flights are continuing to take off across the UK at reduced levels due to technical issues.

03:17 PM BST

Queues build up at Manchester Airport amid ongoing disruption

Queues build up at Manchester Airport amid ongoing flight delays and cancellations - Paul Cousans/Zenpix Ltd..

03:16 PM BST

Transport secretary urges passengers to contact airlines for updates

UK airspace remains open but traffic flow restrictions are in place.@NATS is working at pace to fix this and Aviation Minister @CharlotteV and I are doing all we can to support them.



In the meantime, passengers should contact their airline for up to date flight information.

03:04 PM BST

Annoying, frustrating, and expensive.

A 21-year-old university student is facing mounting costs as a result of his flight being cancelled today.

Teva Brachi, who was booked to fly from Gatwick to Lyon, France with Easyjet at 7pm today, told the Telegraph:

He told the Telegraph: “I have no idea what I’ll do now, I’ve heard nothing from the airline.

“I think at the earliest I’ll fly tomorrow.

“Now I’ll have to go back to London and find somewhere to stay for the night.

“I have my car parked at Lyon Airport and my time runs out today, so I’m probably in for a fine because of that too. Who knows how much it will cost?”

He added: “It’s very annoying, it’s going to be expensive, that’s the most frustrating bit.”

02:56 PM BST

Passengers 'have no idea' when flights home will take place

Michael Duncan, 78, from Guernsey, was due to fly home with his wife Carol Duncan after the two enjoyed a week long cruise around the Norwegian fjords.

But their 4.15pm flight with Aurigny was cancelled at around midday on Monday.

Mrs Duncan told the Telegraph: “We want to to get home today, we have no idea whether that will happen, and the airlines don’t seem to know themselves.

“Hopefully we should find out soon.

“It’s very frustrating, if we don’t fly today who knows what we will do as everyone will be trying to find hotels in the areas.”

02:53 PM BST

Flight plans 'being input manually', air traffic control firm confirm

The National Air Traffic Services (NATS), the country’s leading provider of air traffic control services, said controllers are having to input flight plans manually because of a fault with its systems.

In a statement, NATS said: “This morning’s technical issue is affecting our ability to automatically process flight plans.

“Until our engineers have resolved this, flight plans are being input manually which means we cannot process them at the same volume, hence we have applied traffic flow restrictions.

“Our technical experts are looking at all possible solutions to rectify this as quickly as possible.

“Our priority is ensuring every flight in the UK remains safe and doing everything we can to minimise the impact.

“Please contact your airline for information on how this may affect your flight. We are sincerely sorry for the disruption this is causing.”

02:49 PM BST

Technical issue 'affecting all flights due to fly into or out of UK airspace', passengers told

Board at Heathrow Terminal 5 showing delays and cancellations to flights - Jenny Manning/n/a

Air control issues are currently affecting all flights due to fly in or out of the UK, Easyjet passengers have been told.

A message sent to travelers, seen by the Telegraph, said: “We have been advised of an air traffic control issue currently affecting all flights due to fly into or out of United Kingdom airspace.

“We are working with the relevant authorities to understand the impact of this issue and the timescale for normal operations to resume.

“If you are already onboard one of our places waiting to take off then our crew will keep you updated.

“If you are in one of our airports waiting to board then please continue to check the flight information screens in the terminals.”

The company added: “Whilst this disruption is outside of our control we sincerely apologise for the disruption to your travel plans today”.

02:34 PM BST

WhizzAir faced with 'heavy delays and possible cancellations'

A WhizzAir spokesperson said: “Unfortunately, due to the UK-wide air traffic control technical issue, Wizz Air, along with other airlines, is faced with heavy delays and possible cancellations today.

“We are working closely with the National Air Traffic Services (Nats) to do everything possible to minimize the impact this will have on our passengers.”

The airline will contact passengers affected by the delays via email and text.

02:29 PM BST

Shadow transport secretary calls delays 'extremely concerning'

Labour’s shadow transport secretary Louise Haigh said news of delays to flights in and out of the UK was “extremely concerning” for air passengers.

In a statement on X, formally known as Twitter, she said: “Extremely concerning for passengers travelling in and out of the UK on one of the busiest days of the year.

“UK airspace is not closed but significant delays expected thanks to a technical fault.

“Surprised not to see our Transport Secretary make a statement yet.”

02:25 PM BST

East Midlands airport warns of 'possible flight disruption'

We're aware of a nationwide air traffic control issue that is affecting flights in and out of airports across the country. This may cause disruption to some flights at East Midlands Airport. Please check the status of your flight with your airline and arrive at the time they advise. We'll provide further updates as soon as possible.

02:22 PM BST

Ryanair and Aer Lingus cancel a number of flights to Dublin Airport

Ryanair and Aer Lingus have cancelled a number of flights out of and returning to Dublin Airport as a result of air traffic control issues in the UK.

Services are also understood to be impacted at Cork.

The Aer Lingus airline said: “Due to a failure of the UK air traffic control flight planning systems, which is outside of Aer Lingus’ control, there are severe restrictions on all flights into the UK and flying over UK airspace today.

“We would ask you to check the status of your flight before coming to the airport today as delays and cancellations are likely.”

Ryanair said: “Due to another UK ATC failure, Ryanair will be forced to delay/cancel a number of flights to/from the UK today, Aug 28.

“All affected passengers will be notified of their options to change flights (free of charge) to another Ryanair flight or receive a full refund.

“We sincerely apologise for this UK ATC failure which is beyond Ryanair’s control and is affecting all airlines operating to/from the UK.”

02:20 PM BST

Air traffic controllers processing some systems manually

Air traffic controllers are inputting data manually as a result of the technical issue which has brought widespread disruption to airports across the country, it has been claimed.

The National Air Traffic Services (NATS) are having to process some systems manually.

A passenger at Heathrow’s Terminal Five who is flying with British Airways, told the Telegraph:

“A British airways lady has just told me that they are operating ATC manually and trying to get some flights out, but as certain aircraft can’t follow other aircraft it’s taking a bit of planning.”

A WhatsApp message received by British Airways crews and seen by the BBC suggests that while flights are still able to take off and land, the air traffic control system is having to carry out some processes manually.

It said a decision by National Air Traffic Services (Nats) to fall back to manual processing means there are “punitive regulations driving significant delays”, the BBC reported.

NATS and Heathrow Airport have been approached for comment.

02:06 PM BST

Liberal Democrats call for the PM to convene a Cobra meeting

The Liberal Democrats have called on the Prime Minister to convene a Cobra meeting after a technical fault hit air traffic control in the UK.

Transport spokesperson Wera Hobhouse said: “Rishi Sunak and his ministers need to get a grip on this issue urgently and hold a Cobra meeting.

“Millions of holidaymakers could be facing huge disruption in the coming days due to this fault and we can’t risk this Government being missing in action yet again.

“Brits need to know that the Government is doing all it can to make sure people aren’t hit with major delays and disruptions in the coming days.”

02:03 PM BST

Passengers at Gatwick complain of 'insane' delays

Telegraph reporter Alex Barton is at Gatwick today.

Callum Walker, 29, who was due to be flying to Oslo, Norway, with his fiancé Vanja Peterson, 28, was notified of his Norwegian Airlines flight’s cancellation at the bag check in.

The couple, who had been in the UK as part of a summer holiday, had flights booked to return home to Norway today.

Mr. Walker told the Telegraph: “We have no idea how long it’ll take, and I’m meant to be back at work tomorrow, but we’ve heard nothing, no information.

“They have given us no estimates of times or anything.

“We don’t know whether we should stay here at the airport or go.

“It’s insane, it’s gone from welcome aboard to cancelled without warning.”

01:52 PM BST

Irish transport minister warns of 'major' impact to UK-Ireland flights

The Irish minister of state for transport Jack Chambers has warned of a “major” knock-on impact on flights to and from Ireland as a consequence of the UK air traffic control fault.

“There’s traffic flow restrictions have been introduced to maintain safety in the sky and it will have significant impacts on passengers flying in and out of Dublin, and there are multiple slot restrictions,” Mr Chambers told RTE Radio One.

“So, we’d encourage customers to contact their airline for an update but it will have a major impact on Irish travel because, obviously, the nature and the proximity to UK space.

“There will be an impact and delays of several hours for many passengers, and we’d encourage them to contact their airlines.”

01:47 PM BST

Air traffic control expert calls today's failures 'unusual'

Michele Robson, who used to work in air traffic control, said that it was “unusual” for failures to last this long.

She told BBC Radio 4’s World at One programme: “There was a flight planning system failure this morning which affected both centres in the UK.”

Speaking from Jersey Airport while waiting to fly to London, she said: “Now they have enough data for four hours for controllers to work normally. After that point, they have to go manual which means that they work at a much slower rate so they can handle far less aircraft.

“So it looks like there’s been what they would call a zero rate put on, where it means that no aircraft can take off inbound to the UK or probably outbound. It would generally be them trying to land things that were already in the air.

“So at the moment, we’re just sitting here with no definite takeoff time.”

She said failures normally “only last a couple of hours”.

“It’s unusual for it to be off for this amount of time. So nobody really knows at this point how long it’s going to take.”

01:38 PM BST

Pilot has not 'seen anything like this in 20 years of service'

Barbara Serra, a British-Italian journalist, tweeted: “Pilot has just told us our flight Cagliari-Gatwick is cancelled.

“Going back to terminal after 3 hours on tarmac.

“Pilot says he hasn’t seen anything like this in 20 years of service.”

01:32 PM BST

Liverpool John Lennon airport warns of delays

The airport has shared the following statement:

“There is currently a UK-wide air traffic control flight planning system failure, which engineers are working to remedy.

“Whilst aircraft will be loaded on time, some flights may be subject to a delay.

“This is out of Liverpool John Lennon Airport’s control, but we will keep you updated as things change.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

Passengers on a grounded Ryanair flight

01:24 PM BST

UK airspace not closed, air traffic firm says

Passengers seek help at Heathrow Airport amid ongoing flight delays - COBRA /BACKGRID UK/COBRA /BACKGRID UK

Another update from National Air Traffic Services:

“We are continuing to work hard to resolve the technical issue.

“To clarify, UK airspace is not closed, we have had to apply air traffic flow restrictions which ensures we can maintain safety.”

01:21 PM BST

Flights are still departing from Heathrow airport despite disruptions

At Heathrow now. Watching flights depart roughly every two minutes.

01:19 PM BST

London Gatwick airport says cancellations are 'likely' amid ongoing air traffic control issues

“We are aware NATS is currently experiencing a technical issue.

“We are seeing delays, and cancellations are likely.

“We apologise for any inconvenience and ask you contact your airline for further information.”

01:00 PM BST

London Stansted Airport says air traffic control issue is 'likely to impact some flights'

Hi Edward, we are aware of a nationwide air traffic control issue that is affecting flights in and out of airports across the country. This is likely to impact some flights at @STN_Airport, please check the latest status of your flight with your airline. Thank you. — London Stansted Airport (@STN_Airport) August 28, 2023

12:55 PM BST

Luton airport confirms flight disruption

Update at 12.30: Air Traffic control disruption pic.twitter.com/kd4EToSjWj — London Luton Airport (@LDNLutonAirport) August 28, 2023

12:50 PM BST

Engineers 'working to find and fix fault'

National Air Traffic Services said it is experiencing a “technical issue” and has applied traffic flow restrictions to maintain safety.

It said in a statement: “We are currently experiencing a technical issue and have applied traffic flow restrictions to maintain safety.

“Engineers are working to find and fix the fault. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”

12:49 PM BST

Broadcaster Gabby Logan caught up in disruption

She tweeted: “On a plane on the runway at Budapest airport. After almost 3 weeks away from home I am hours from hugging my family. And have just been told UK airspace is shut. We could be here for 12 hours. So we sit on the plane and wait.”

12:48 PM BST

Network-wide failure of UK air traffic control computer systems