Plane makes emergency landing in field near Highway 154

A small plane made an emergency landing in a Santa Ynez Valley field Monday afternoon after experiencing “mechanical difficulties,” Santa Barbara County Fire officials said.

The downed plane was reported at 3:09 p.m. along Zaca Station Road about 2 miles north of Highway 154.

The Cessna 172 pilot “experienced mechanical difficulties and was unable to return to the Santa Ynez Airport,” according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The pilot was not injured in the incident and no other injuries were reported.

County Fire and the California Highway Patrol responded to the incident.

