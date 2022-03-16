The plane to take Indiana's basketball team to Portland wasn't big enough. So Hoosiers had to wait.

Forgive Indiana's basketball team if the players and staff are a little tired. After beating Wyoming in the First Four late Tuesday night in Dayton, the Hoosiers headed to the airport for what was scheduled to be a 1:10 a.m. departure for Portland, Oregeon.

Except the Hoosiers weren't on that flight.

The Hoosiers wound up taking off a little after 4 a.m. and didn't land in Portland until around 9 a.m. ET, with less than 36 hours turnaround before playing Saint Mary's in Thursday's NCAA tournament first round.

The Hoosiers left Dayton so late Tuesday night/early Wednesday morning because they had to switch planes. The one waiting at the airport was too small to accommodate their traveling party.

Indiana, like all teams, submitted paperwork declaring its traveling party size (the NCAA pays for team travel during the tournament). Party includes team and coaches, department staff, the band, etc. They had to wait for a new plane in Dayton, delaying their takeoff.

It sounds like some luggage still had to be left behind and is going to be shipped to the team in Portland.

Per IndyStar correspondent Matt Cohen, that baggage was the band equipment and cheer equipment, It got shipped to Portland.

"They had to change the plane because they didn’t think the plane was large enough to handle the wind over the Rockies," Cohen tweeted. "But then the balance was off when luggage when they moved planes."

All in all, an overnight adventure getting out to Oregon.

