Plane flying around Philly: "TRUMP <3’S JERRY JONES & THE COWBOYS"

After months and months of seeing endless political ads, the most effective one in the City of Philadelphia took off this morning.

Literally. It’s in the sky.

There’s a plane flying around Philadelphia with the message: “TRUMP <3’S JERRY JONES & THE COWBOYS”

This plane is currently circling Philadelphia with a banner that says "TRUMP <3'S JERRY JONES & THE COWBOYS" pic.twitter.com/jSWaNnqJym — Travis Hughes (@_travishughes) November 3, 2020

Ok this just won #ElectionDay for me. The plane is flying around #Philly with a banner that says “Trump ❤️’s Jerry Jones and the @dallascowboys.” 😂😂😂 #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/cQXghjprBE — Marion Leary MSN MPH RN (she/her) (@marionleary) November 3, 2020

OK, that’s pretty funny.

But there’s also at least some truth to it as well. According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Jones has had a “friendly relationship” with Trump for a long time but has recently been reluctant to publicly back him and alienate any member of the Cowboys fanbase.

But last month, when Trump tested positive for COVID-19, Jones made an exception and spoke very highly of the president.

“By the way, while we’re talking about that, I want to express my sensitivity and concern for the President,” Jones said on a radio appearance. “But, again, no one in the world has the ability to handle this COVID any better than the office of the President of the United States.

“I’m very confident that he’ll be able to continue governing and really, really, I’m sure that he has anticipated this knowing him. He’s the hardest worker you’ve ever seen. Knowing him, he’ll be able to go right on through and hopefully not miss a beat.”

Of course, Trump could have been in Jones’ shoes. Back in the early '80s, before Jones owned the team, Trump had a chance to buy the Cowboys for $50 million but passed. Trump instead decided to purchase the New Jersey Generals of the USFL.

The Cowboys are now worth $4.8 billion, according to Forbes. In 1983, Donald Trump had his chance to buy them for $50 million. pic.twitter.com/eHV5smzmuw — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) July 18, 2018

Anyway, the timing today is pretty good. It’s Election Day and the Eagles and Cowboys just faced off a few days ago.

It also happens to be NFL trade deadline day. NFL teams are working on Tuesday but all NFL and NFLPA offices are closed. And the NovaCare Complex is also closed to give every Eagles employee an opportunity to vote.

