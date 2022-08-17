‘I plan on taking it out on you’: Tom Izzo shares funny Tiger Woods story from Pro-Am event in 2005

Back in 2005, Tiger Woods had a bone to pick with Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo.

Izzo was a guest on GOLF’s Subpar Podcast this week, and he shared a funny story of the time famous professional golfer Tiger Woods chirped him before a pro-am event. The funny exchange between Izzo and Woods occurred at a pro-am event before the 2005 Buick Open. Woods pointed out he was out for some revenge after Izzo’s Spartans beat his alma mater — Stanford — on the hardwood the year before.

“He said, ‘Coach, you beat my Cards this year,” said Izzo on the podcast. “I didn’t know what he meant at first and then I figured it out and I said, ‘Well, yeah, yeah.’ I said it real nice. He said, ‘I plan on taking it out on you on the course.’”

It sounds like the whole exchange was more of a joke from Woods, and definitely a story that I’m sure Izzo still enjoys sharing to this day. Read the complete story on Izzo and Woods by clicking on the tweet below:

Hadn't heard this Izzo-Tiger Woods story before. MSU beat Stanford in 2004, the next summer Izzo and Tiger played the Buick Open Pro-Am together. Tiger on the first tee: "I plan on taking it out on you on the course." https://t.co/x8Lq39VjVo — Kyle Austin (@kylebaustin) August 17, 2022

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.

More Basketball!

Spartan Speak: MSU football preseason tidbits, Tom Izzo contract extension, listener questions WATCH: Tom Izzo joins BTN analyst Andy Katz to discuss upcoming season, recent recruiting success MSU G Pierre Brooks named MVP of 2022 Moneyball Pro-Am

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire