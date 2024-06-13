Plan your Reds bobblehead strategy: When are giveaway games and how do I get tickets?

Wednesday evening's Reds game drew record numbers, thanks to the Elly De La Cruz City Connect Bobblehead giveaway.

The game drew a massive crowd of 42,427 fans, which set the record for the largest weekday crowd in Great American Ballpark history, excluding Opening Day games.

Fans who entered the ballpark with a ticket were given a bobblehead while supplies lasted and they didn't last long. Some bobbleheads were already listed on Ebay before the game was over.

Know your bobblehead: Our official guide to the collectible Reds giveaways

Here's what to know to plan your strategy for future bobblehead promotions

There are four bobblehead promotions left this season.

The Cincinnati Zoo bobblehead will only be available to fans who buy tickets through the Cincinnati Zoo ticket package. All other bobbleheads will be handed out to fans who enter the ballpark with a ticket while supplies last.

None of the bobblehead games were sold out as of publication.

The Elly De La Cruz City Connect Bobblehead giveaway Wednesday night at Great American Ballpark drew a record-setting crowd. More bobbleheads giveaways are scheduled this season.

When are the remaining bobblehead promotions this season?

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: When and how to get a Cincinnati Reds bobblehead this season