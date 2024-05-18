Plainview softball finishes season as Class 3A runners-up

OXFORD, Ala. (WHNT) — The Plainview softball team found themselves back in the state championship game this season.

The Lady Bears fought their way through elimination matchups to earn a spot in the Class 3A championship game but Opp came out on top 4-2 so Plainview finishes the season second in 3A.

Madison Academy lost to Plainview in an elimination matchup in 3A; in class 2A, Hatton and Pisgah went head-to-head in an elimination game and the Eagles won that matchup. Pisgah finishes the year third in 2A after falling to Thorsby.

Congratulations to all of our high school baseball and softball teams on another great season!

