Plainsmen's season ends on day two of state tournament

May 17—GILLETTE — The Laramie High softball team's postseason run came to an end with back-to-back losses at Wyoming's state tournament Friday in Gillette.

The Plainsmen, who were the East Conference's No. 4 seed, started the bracket with an upset win over West No. 1 Cody on Thursday night. The momentum ended there, with Laramie falling to Thunder Basin 10-0 in the second round and 11-6 to Rock Springs in the elimination bracket.

While the Plainsmen's season came to an end with the loss to Rock Springs, coach Luke Andrews isn't discounting anything the team was able to accomplish this spring.

"We had, in a lot of cases, an up-and-down season," Andrews said. "Any time you find a way to get to the state tournament, you know you had a solid season. It was a successful season for us, it just didn't quite end the way we wanted it to."

The Tigers displayed the better bats in their win over the Plainsmen, out-hitting Laramie 14-8. Rock Springs took an early 3-0 lead in the first inning, but Laramie cut into it with two runs of its own in the top of the third after a sacrifice fly from Paige Kuhn and an RBI single from Carson Milam.

Rock Springs stretched its lead with another three runs in the bottom half of the frame, but the Plainsmen continued to battle back, adding a pair of runs in the fourth after a Tigers' error and a fielder's choice off the bat of Marisol Gomez.

Rock Springs put together another four-run rally in the next half-inning to take a 10-4 lead. Laramie plated another run in the fifth with an RBI single from Madalyn Doser and one more in the seventh after an RBI double from Doser, but the comeback attempt fell short to end the Plainsmen's season.

"(Rock Springs) just hit the ball really well," Andrews said. "Obviously, they put a lot of balls in play, and they strung all the important ones together. Obviously, they played really good defense, too, behind it. It was a good overall game for them."

Doser led the Plainsmen with two RBI, followed by Kuhn, Gomez and Milam with one apiece. Gomez and Doser both collected a team-high two hits, and Laramie played an error-free game in the field.

Calli Cass took the loss in the pitcher's circle for the Plainsmen, allowing six runs on seven hits in two innings. Delaney Suloff pitched 1 1/3 innings in relief, allowing four runs on four hits while striking out two. Amanda Kricken closed out the game, allowing one run on three hits with three strikeouts.

In their first game of the day against East No. 2 seed Thunder Basin, the Plainsmen were run-ruled after five innings. Paige Shaffer threw a five-inning no-hitter, striking out 11 Laramie batters in the shutout.

While the Plainsmen ended the state tournament 1-2, the experience in playing in the postseason for the first time since 2022 should be a big boost for Laramie's returners next spring.

"That's why I bring 18 (girls)," Andrews said. "... I even brought an extra one to be a manager, as well. I want them to get the experience and know what the state tournament is like and how things are ran so that, when we get back here in the future, there's not a whole bunch of girls that don't know what's going on. I hope that we can continue to pass that down from one class to another."

Gomez has played varsity all four seasons high school softball has been sanctioned in Wyoming. Her goal this season was to lay a solid foundation for the Plainsmen program moving forward.

"It's meant a lot, especially for us seniors," Gomez said. "Some of us have been playing on this team for four years, so being able to come here our senior year has been really, really awesome.

"... The younger girls look up to us as role models, so I think that our impact on the team has been super important for the years coming up."

Making a late run in the regular season to claim the No. 4 seed out of the East is a positive sign for things to come for Laramie softball, Andrew said.

"I think this is going to do something for our Lady Plainsmen culture," the coach added. "Now, it's an assumption that we're going to be here year in and year out. So, I'm hoping that these freshmen and sophomores and juniors that are the future have that understanding that it is an expectation that we get to this tournament every year."

For Gomez, the experience of beating the No. 1 seed out of the West was an experience she wouldn't trade for anything.

"I think a lot of people underestimated us or didn't think that we would make it here or that we weren't good enough to make it here," Gomez said. "We always knew that we were a top team in the state and that we deserved to be here, so I'm happy that we were able to show the state that we deserved a place here."

Alex Taylor is the assistant editor for WyoSports and covers University of Wyoming athletics. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net. Follow him on X at @alex_m_taylor22.