Plainsmen softball drops doubleheader to Bolts

Apr. 6—The Laramie High softball team dropped a pair of games on the road against Thunder Basin on Friday in Gillette.

The first game of the doubleheader counted as a conference game, while the second was a nonconference matchup. Laramie lost the conference game 19-8 and the nonconference game 12-6.

In game one, the Plainsmen fell behind early, allowing four runs in the first inning and five more in the second to dig a 9-3 hole. Laramie added two more runs in each of the next two innings, but a late seven-run outburst from the Bolts over the final two frames put the Plainsmen away with an 11-run loss.

Laramie totaled an uncharacteristic nine errors defensively in the game. Paige Kuhn took the loss in the pitcher's circle for the Plainsmen, but 11 of the 12 runs Thunder Basin scored against her were unearned.

Marisol Gomez and Emilee Sirdoreus led the Plainsmen offensively with two hits apiece, including a solo home run from Gomez in the fourth inning. Five Laramie players drove in at least one run in the loss, led by Sirdoreus with two RBI.

In the nightcap, Laramie opened the game with a 4-0 lead going into the bottom of the third, but the Bolts tied the game with four runs of their own in their half of the inning. After the Plainsmen added two more in the fourth, Thunder Basin popped off for eight runs in the bottom of the fifth to claim the six-run win.

Calli Cass took the loss on the mound, allowing 11 runs (six earned) on nine hits while walking three in 4 2/3 innings. Rachel Dean and Haley Loya each collected two hits at the dish, with Dean driving in a team-high two runs. Laramie again struggled defensively, committing five errors in the field.

The Plainsmen (4-3 overall, 1-1 East Conference) will cap the weekend with another road doubleheader against Campbell County (6-2, 2-1) at 10 a.m. Saturday in Gillette.