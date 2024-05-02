Plains' Alexis Demming competes at 'Top 10'

May 1—It is billed annually as the "Top 10" track and field meet, a measuring stick event featuring the top 10 performers from throughout Western Montana in track and field events.

And while the meet is typically dominated by Class AA and A schools, athletes from small Montana high schools have an opportunity to shine against the best in the state regardless of class.

And for local standout track and field athletes like Plains' Alexis Demming, there are no doubt some extra eyes on a handful of Class B and C standouts this year.

Demming, the defending state girl's discus champion from last year, etched her name as a solid favorite to repeat that accomplishment this year, and possibly add the shot put title for Class B competitors when she won the prestigious event with a toss of 118-05. Second place in the event went to senior Allana Auch, Corvallis, who threw 115-01.

Of the eight throwers who had qualifying marks in the discus event, Demming was the only one from other than a Class AA or A school.

The same make up of school size was repeated in the shot put pit, where Demming finished third behind event winner Kai Johnson, a senior from Glacier High in Kalispell who heaved the ball 40-2. Second place went to Hamilton's Mya Winkler, who recorded a throw of 38-3.

Demming was close behind at 37-4.5 feet as the only top 10 participant from a non AA or A school.

After competing in the Missoula Top 10 meet, Demming took part in the Archie Roe Memorial meet in Whitefish this past Saturday and set a new personal best discus throw of 127-1 on her way to winning the event by more than 25 feet. She also won the shot put event in Whitefish with a throw of 35-4.

And while Demming was properly repping for Class B, Noxon junior Ricky Williams was doing the same for the Class C Red Devils.

Wiliams placed third in the men's high jump with a new personal best leap of 6-4. He was the only athlete from a Class C school in the competition, which was won by Helena High's Aayden Simmons, who jumped 6-6 to win the event. Williams is coming off a long recovery to a leg injury he suffered last year.

Second place went to Sam Henderson of Butte, who jumped 6-4 and was awarded second place based on few attempts.

Plains women had a second competitor in the Top 10, freshman Marina Tulloch, who had an outstanding year in cross country running this past Fall. Tulloch placed eighth in the grueling 3200 meter run, posting a time of 12:04.84. The event was won by Polson freshman Morgan Delaney, who covered the distance in 11:23.21. Tulloch was also the lone Class B or C representative in the race.

Another area competitor who was expected to do well was Superior senior Lucas Kovalsky, who did not mark in the pole vault, despite setting a school and personal record in the event the week before when he cleared 13-6.

Loyola Sacred Heart senior Jake Jamieson won the event with a vault of 14-feet even.