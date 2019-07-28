Plainfield North senior three star ranked wide receiver Marcellus Moore (5-foot-8, 165 pounds) gave Purdue his verbal commitment earlier today and announced his college decision via his Twitter account.

Moore, who is a multi-time state track champion and one of the fastest football recruits in the nation in the Class of 2020 gave the Boilermakers his verbal commitment today after narrowing down his Top-5 schools list to Purdue along with Michigan, Arkansas. Kentucky and Tennessee.

Moore is the 15th known verbal commitment in the Boilermakers Class of 2020 and so far the lone State of Illinois pledge. The Purdue recruiting class of 2020 is ranked as 36th best recruiting class in the country, according to the Rivals.com Team Recruiting rankings.

Plainfield North wide receiver Marcellus Moore commits to Purdue originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago