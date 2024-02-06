Plainfield LB Landon Drennan commits to Purdue as preferred walk-on: 'I loved the culture.'

Purdue picked up a commitment from one of the state’s top senior linebackers.

Plainfield’s Landon Drennan, an Indiana Football Coaches Association top-50 selection as a senior, committed to the Boilermakers as a preferred walk-on during a campus visit on Friday. Drennan announced his commitment on Tuesday.

“After talking to coach Kane (defensive coordinator Kevin Kane), I knew Purdue was the right decision for me,” Drennan said. “I committed on the spot, telling coach Kane I could play for Purdue and earn a scholarship. Thanks to coach Dennison (director of scouting Nate Dennison) and the Purdue football staff for believing in me and my abilities.”

The 6-3, 215-pound Drennan led Plainfield with 73 tackles and four sacks as a senior. For his four-year career, he made 256 tackles, including 29 for a loss, with 15 sacks, nine fumble recoveries and six caused fumbles.

Drennan was considering Air Force (where he was previously committed), Ashland and Marian, where he had scholarship offers. He was familiar with Purdue going back to the summer going into his junior year, attending team camp and taking a game day visit.

“I talked to the linebackers coach at the time, coach (David) Elson, and loved the culture,” Drennan said.

Drennan said the idea of taking a shot at playing Big Ten football was important.

“I know if I try my hardest at the highest level possible, it will push me and make me the best player I can be,” he said.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Purdue football recruiting: Landon Drennan commits as preferred walk-on